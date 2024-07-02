Novak Djokovic vs Vit Kopriva LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Novak Djokovic vs Vit Kopriva - LIVE!

Novak Djokovic kicks off his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title as he faces Vit Kopriva on Centre Court this afternoon. The 37-year-old has won his race to be fit enough to play at SW19, just a few weeks after undergoing knee surgery having pulled out of the French Open.

Those injury concerns mean he is not the pre-tournament favourite, but Carlos Alcaraz, in last year’s final, is the only player to beat Djokovic at Wimbledon since 2017. That was the last year in which Djokovic failed to win a Grand Slam, but he is in danger of ending the successful run after failing to lift the title in Melbourne or Paris.

Djokovic will have questions to answer later in the tournament against the likes of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but defeat to Kopriva would be one of the great Wimbledon shocks. The world number 123 came through three qualifying matches to book his place in the main draw for the first time, sealing his spot with victory over Richard Gasquet. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Andy Murray was due to be the third match on Centre, but he withdrew from the tournament this morning after failing to recover from back surgery.

Instead it will be Jack Draper vs Elias Ymer later this evening, following the Djokovic match.

First up is defending champion Marketa Vondrousova, who is currently taking on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. That match has just started.

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live in the UK free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage running through to 6pm. The remainder of the the match will be shown on BBC Two if necessary.

Live stream: This match, as well as tennis from across the courts at Wimbledon, can be followed live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Vit Kopriva!

It’s the second day of action at Wimbledon and the seven-time champion gets his campaign up and running, having made a swift recovery from knee surgery.

We’ll have all the latest build-up to that match right here, before full coverage once the fun begins on Centre Court.

Djokovic vs Kopriva is the second match on Centre this afternoon, so play should get up and running some time around 3:30-4pm BST.