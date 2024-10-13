Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: Latest score and updates from blockbuster Shanghai Masters final

Novak Djokovic bids for his 100th title in a blockbuster Shanghai Masters final against World No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic is looking to become just the third man to reach a century of titles in the Open era, after Jimmy Connors’ 109 and Roger Federer’s 103. The 37-year-old defeated Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday and his only title so far this season has been his long-awaited Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Sinner, 23, has beaten Djokovic in their last two meetings, in last year’s Davis Cup final and in the semi-finals of the Australian Open at the start of the season, the tournament that led to his grand slam breakthrough. The Italian has won six tournaments this season already, including the Australian Open and US Open, and has sealed the year-end No 1 spot.

It promises to be an epic final, with tennis history on the line. Follow score updates from the Shanghai Masters in our live blog, below.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Latest updates

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner meet in Shanghai Open final | 9.30am on Sky Sports Main Event

Djokovic is bidding to win 100th title of his career at age of 37

World No 1 Sinner has won past two meetings with Djokovic

Welcome along to live coverage of the Shanghai Masters final, in what could be an epic between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. There’s history on the line, and the latest chance to see Djokovic battle with one his two young rivals at the age of 37.

We’ll bring you all the build up until we get going just after 9:30am.