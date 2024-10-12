Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: When is Shanghai Masters final?

Djokovic faces Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic bids for his 100th title in a blockbuster Shanghai Masters final against World No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic, playing in his first tournament since the US Open, defeated Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday. His only title so far this year has been his long-awaited Olympics gold medal in Paris.

The 37-year-old is bidding to become just the third man to reach 100 titles in the Open era, behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

But Sinner has beaten Djokovic in their last two meetings, in last year’s Davis Cup final and in the semi-finals of the Australian Open at the start of the season.

The Italian has won six tournaments this season already, including the Australian Open and US Open, and has sealed the year-end No 1 spot after reaching the final in Shanghai.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner?

The Shanghai Masters final will be played from 09:30am on Sunday 13 October.

How can I watch the Shanghai Masters?

Sky Sports has the rights for the Shanghai Masters and will be showing Djokovic vs Sinner on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

2024: Australian Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Davis Cup Finals, semi-final, indoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: ATP Finals, final, indoor hard - Djokovic wins in two sets

2023: ATP Finals, round robin - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Wimbledon, semi-final, grass - Djokovic wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, quarter-final, grass - Djokovic wins in five sets

2021: Monte Carlo, round of 32, clay, Djokovic wins in two sets