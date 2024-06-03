Novak Djokovic vs Francisco Cerundolo start time: When is French Open match?

(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic takes on Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the French Open quarter-finals as the defending champion returns following his 3am finish on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Djokovic battled past Lorenzo Musetti in the latest finish in French Open history to keep his hopes of winning a 25th grand slam title alive.

The World No 1 now takes on Argentina’s Cerundolo after fellow players, including Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, criticised the scheduling of the tournament and warned Djokovic’s late-night epic was “not healthy”.

“I don’t want to get into it,” Djokovic said. “I have my opinions but I think there are great things to talk about as we are talking about this match and both Lorenzo’s and my performance stands out.

“I don’t want to be talking about schedule. I think some things could’ve been handled differently. But there’s beauty, as well, winning the match at 3.30am if it’s the last one of the tournament. But it’s not so I’m going to have to switch on all of my young genes and try and recover as quick as possible.”

When is Novak Djokovic vs Francisco Cerundolo

The match is the third match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with play starting at 10am UK time (BST). It follows two matches in the women’s singles fourth round, with Elena Rybakina taking on Elina Svitolina in the opening match on Philippe-Chatrier before Sabelanka facing the American Emma Navarro.

Rybakina won in straight sets while Sabalenka is cruising through her match against Navarro, so Djokovic could expect to take to court at around 1pm UK time, but it could be slightly earlier.

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open order of play: Monday 3 June

Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00am

(15) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

(22) Emma Navarro (USA) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v (23) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)

(4) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v (13) Holger Rune (Den)

Suzanne Lenglen

From 10:00am

Elina Avanesyan (Rus) v (12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

(11) Alex De Minaur (Aus) v (5) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Mirra Andreeva (Rus)

(12) Taylor Fritz (USA) v (7) Casper Ruud (Nor)