Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz start time and how to watch Australian Open quarter-final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz renew their epic rivalry in a blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final clash in Melbourne.

Djokovic, 37, and Alcaraz, 21, meet for an eighth time, in their first match since the Serbian’s historic victory in the Olympic final at Roland Garros last summer.

Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest grand slam champion of all time as he targets a 25th title in Melbourne.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, can become the youngest man to complete the career grand slam if he goes all the way.

The Spaniard has triumphed in their last two matches at the grand slam level, which both came in Wimbledon finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?

The match takes place on Tuesday 21 January and has been scheduled last on Rod Laver Arena, and will follow the women’s quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The night session on Rod Laver Arena begins at 8am GMT, so Djokovic and Alcaraz could expect to take the court at around 9:30am. However, it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match involving Sabalenka.

Australian Open order of play - Tuesday 21 January

Rod Laver Arena - (all times UK/GMT)

From 12:30am: Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa

Not before 3:00am: Tommy Paul vs Alexander Zverev

From 8am: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Followed by: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head to head

This will be the eighth match between Djokovic and Alcaraz and their fourth over best of five sets. Djokovic currently leads the head to head with four wins to three, and won their last meeting in an epic victory at the Olympics final.

While Alcaraz’s previous two wins over Djokovic have come in the Wimbledon final, in 2023 and 2024, this will be their first grand slam match played on a hard court, following a French Open semi-final in 2023.

2024: Olympics final (clay) - Djokovic won 7-6 7-6

2024: Wimbledon final (grass) - Alcaraz won 6-2 6-2 7-6

2023: ATP Finals semi-final (indoor hard) - Djokovic won 6-3 6-2

2023: Cincinnati final (outdoor hard) - Djokovic won 5-7 7-6 7-6

2023: Wimbledon final (grass) - Alcaraz won 1-6 7-6 6-1 2-6 6-4

2023: French Open semi-final (clay) - Djokovic won 6-2 5-7 6-1 6-1

2022: Madrid semi-final (clay) Alcaraz won 6-7 7-5 7-6

What has Novak Djokovic said about Carlos Alcaraz?

“I'm expecting a big battle, as it's the case in most of our matches where we faced each. other. Maybe just couple times it was quite one-sided Wimbledon finals last year, he was the dominant force on the court. I had a really good match against him in the World Tour Finals in 2023.

“Other than that, we had some long battles, long exchanges kind of matches that I played against him. Remind me of my matchups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court.

“He's very dynamic, explosive player. Incredibly talented. Charismatic player. Great to watch; not that great to play against.”

What has Carlos Alcaraz said about Novak Djokovic?

“If I think about everything he has done in tennis, I couldn't play. I mean, 24 grand slam titles, the most weeks at No. 1, everything. He almost broke every record in tennis. I'm trying not to think about that when I'm in the match.

“I'm just trying to beat him. I know my weapons. I know that I'm able to play a good

tennis against him, I'm able to beat him. That's all I'm thinking when I'm facing him.

“I think what every player or the best players think when they face Novak, just playing and believing in their-selves.”

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.

