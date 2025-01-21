Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Australian Open score and latest updates from blockbuster quarter-final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz renew their epic rivalry in the Australian Open quarter-finals, with grand slam history on the line in Melbourne.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are used to meeting in major finals, such as the Olympics gold medal match and past two Wimbledon showpieces, but a quarter-final clash is their earliest ever meeting. Djokovic, the seventh seed, defeated Alcaraz in a thrilling Olympics final last year but the young Spaniard has won both of their previous matches at the grand slams, the latest a dominant victory in last summer’s Wimbledon final.

At 37, Djokovic is bidding to win a 25th grand slam and 100th career title this month, and the Serbian was caught up in a storm when boycotting a post-match interview and demanding an apology from host broadcaster Channel 9 over “insulting and offensive” comments towards him from presenter Tony Jones. Djokovic has received his apology, but the controversy may add an extra edge to the contest.

Alcaraz, at 21, is bidding to become the youngest man to complete the career grand slam, as the entertaining third seed bids to win the Australian Open for the first time. Follow live updates from Djokovic v Alcaraz in our live blog below.

Djokovic v Alcaraz: Australian Open latest score updates

Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in Olympics final but Spaniard has won last two grand slam matches

Djokovic bids for 25th grand slam title but caught up in storm by boycotting interview

Match follows quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Winner will play Alexander Zverev after four-set win over Tommy Paul

Coco Gauff knocked out by Spain's Paula Badosa 7-5 6-4

Australian Open order of play - Tuesday 21 January

07:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Rod Laver Arena - (all times UK/GMT)

Paula Badosa bt Coco Gauff 7-5 6-4

Alexander Zverev bt. Tommy Paul 7-6 7-6 2-6 6-1

From 8am: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Followed by: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

What has Novak Djokovic said about Carlos Alcaraz?

07:21 , Jamie Braidwood

“I'm expecting a big battle, as it's the case in most of our matches where we faced each. other. Maybe just couple times it was quite one-sided Wimbledon finals last year, he was the dominant force on the court. I had a really good match against him in the World Tour Finals in 2023.

“Other than that, we had some long battles, long exchanges kind of matches that I played against him. Remind me of my matchups versus Nadal in terms of the intensity and the energy on the court.

“He's very dynamic, explosive player. Incredibly talented. Charismatic player. Great to watch; not that great to play against.”

When is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?

07:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The match has been scheduled last on Rod Laver Arena, and will follow the women’s quarter-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The night session on Rod Laver Arena begins at 8am GMT, so Djokovic and Alcaraz could expect to take the court at around 9:30am. However, it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match involving Sabalenka.

Good morning

06:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz renew their epic rivalry in a blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final clash in Melbourne.

Djokovic, 37, and Alcaraz, 21, meet for an eighth time, in their first match since the Serbian’s historic victory in the Olympic final at Roland Garros last summer.

Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest grand slam champion of all time as he targets a 25th title in Melbourne.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, can become the youngest man to complete the career grand slam if he goes all the way.

The Spaniard has triumphed in their last two matches at the grand slam level, which both came in Wimbledon finals.

Follow for all the build-up ahead of a blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final