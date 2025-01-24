Novak Djokovic retires from Australian Open semi-final as Alexander Zverev advances - live

Novak Djokovic has retired from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev after struggling with injury.

The 37-year-old lost the first set on a tiebreak to second seed Zverev and immediately went to shake hands after putting a simple volley into the net on set point.

Djokovic had been out of sorts and appeared to struggle with his left leg throughout the opening set, which was 81 minutes long. The Serbian picked up the injury during his four-set win over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

He admitted he was “concerned” by his physical condition and was forced to skip training before his playing his semi-final, where injury denied him the chance to compete for a record 25th grand slam title.

Later, Jannik Sinner squares off against Ben Shelton in the second of the men’s singles semi-finals, as the World No 1 and reigning champion continues his title defence against the big-serving American.

Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open semi-finals in our live blog below:

Djokovic on Australian Open retirement

05:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic said after his quarter-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz that he would have retired from the match if he had lost the second set.

He now says he would have tried to continue against Zverev if had had won the first set, but admits the idea of playing four or even five sets was too much.

(Getty Images)

05:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic is already through to his post-match press conference. He is asked whether this could be his final Australian Open, with Djokovic turning 38 in May.

“There is a chance, who knows. I will have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going but whether I’m going to have revised schedule or not, I don’t know. If I’m fit, healthy, motivated, I will always come here.”

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

05:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Alexander Zverev on Novak Djokovic’s injury and the respect he has for the 24-time grand slam champion.

“I actually thought it was quite a high level first set. I mean of course you notice some difficulties and the more you keep playing the worse it gets. In the tiebreak he was maybe not moving as well as he was during the first set. I thought we had extremely long, physical rallies. In the tiebreak I maybe did see him struggle a bit more. But look, I’m happy to be in the final of the Australian Open, through to the final of a grand slam.

“On the other hand, to be completely honest, there’s no guy on the tour that I respect more than Novak, he has been one of the my closest friends on tour and whenever I have struggled he has been there to text and been there for advice. I was speaking to him for hours last year after I was struggling mentally after the US Open. I wanted this to be five sets. He’s won this tournament 10 times and I respect him a lot.”

(Getty Images)

05:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Not the way that Alexander Zverev wanted to reach his first Australian Open final.

“The very first thing I want to say is please guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with an injury. I know that everybody paid for tickets and wants to see a five-set match but you got to understand Novak Djokovic is somebody who for the past 20 years has given his life to tennis. He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear, he has won this tournament with a hamstring tear, if he cannot continue a tennis match, he cannot continue a tennis match. So please guys, be respectful. Show some love for Novak as well.”

Classy words from the German.

(Getty Images)

05:15 , Jamie Braidwood

And there goes the chance for a 12th Australian Open and 25th grand slam. Cruel.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

05:08 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s the match. Extraordinary finish.

Djokovic waves to the crowd and puts his thumbs up.

Zverev is through to the final.

05:07 , Jamie Braidwood

DJOKOVIC NETS ON THE SIMPLE FOREHAND ON SET POINT.

AND HE AND ZVEREV ARE SHAKING HANDS AT THE NET! DJOKOVIC HAS RETIRED!

05:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 6-6 Alexander Zverev

Djokovic replies to a Zverev ace with one of his own out wide. Djokovic then finds the lob over Zverev after the big German was dragged in short by the drop-shot! Djokovic 5-4 ahead.

Two big points for Zverev on serve. He finds the big serve down the middle on the first, and Djokovic can’t return. Zverev has to adjust to the net-cord from Djokovic, eventually finding the forehand strike past Djokovic.

Suddenly it’s set point Zverev at 5-6, but with Djokovic to serve.

05:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 6-6 Alexander Zverev

Zverev starts off with two big points behind serve, swarming the net to put away the volley and then smash. Djokovic replies with an excellent angled backhand, forcing Zverev into the miss. And he follows it by finding his spot on the wide serve. Zverev misses on the forehand.

Djokovic moves well to reach the Zverev smash, but the German puts away the next overhead.

3-3 at the change of ends.

04:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Zverev holds! Tiebreak! Novak Djokovic 6-6 Alexander Zverev

Zverev lands the big backhand winner but catching the very back of the baseline. Then Zverev blasts the backhand straight at Djokovic at the net! Djokovic takes it, and mutters to himself as he returns to the baseline. 40-0. Djokovic does not move as Zverev puts the forehand into the open court.

There is a big difference to how this match feels when compared to the quarter-final between Djokovic and Alcaraz. The young Spaniard was able to put Djokovic under pressure when he was struggling, forcing the 37-year-old to find his best level and raise it. Zverev has not managed to take control despite Djokovic looking below-par.

Can the German change that in the tiebreak?

04:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic holds! Novak Djokovic 6-5 Alexander Zverev*

Djokovic looks to be struggling when having to get low, as he nets on his backhand slice on the opening point. Zverev does not do enough with the drop shot and Djokovic finds the forehand pass.

Zverev spins a volley wide and then can’t return Djokovic’s precise first serve up the middle. 40-15. Zverev coughs up the error on the forehand side.

Djokovic has not been comfortable in this set but he is through to the tiebreak at least. Can Zverev join him?

04:49 , Jamie Braidwood

* Novak Djokovic 5-5 Alexander Zverev

Zverev with the comfortable hold, after being able to move Djokovic from side to side. He then winces playing a drop shot into the net. Zverev slams an ace onto the middle service line.

We’ve been playing for over an hour. While there have been break points in this set, the tiebreak looks likely.

04:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic holds! Novak Djokovic 5-4 Alexander Zverev*

Zverev approaches the net but Djokovic finds the backhand pass with a short, sharp bunt down the line. Djokovic looks uneasy on his leg as he nets on the forehand, with Zverev hanging on.

Excellent from Djokovic! He steps in and steers the forehand winner past Zverev, who was nowhere near. Ace out wide from Djokovic! He holds another long game while saving break point.

The German has had five break point chances but has hardly threatened on any of them. The 10-time champion looks a little vulnerable on that leg but Zverev, so far, has not been able to take advantage.

(Getty Images)

04:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 4-4 Alexander Zverev*

Djokovic pushes the volley long and then crashes a forehand into the net, so he too will have to look at 15-30 on serve.

Suddenly Djokovic can’t get his first serve firing, but Zverev’s backhand coughs up another error on a big point, drifting long during the rally.

30-30, but this time Djokovic misses! His backhand misfires at the end of a 22-shot rally, squirming wide as he looked for the down the line shot.

Break point Zverev. But Djokovic stands firm. He does enough to push Zverev wide on his backhand, which drifts wide.

Deuce.

04:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Zverev holds! *Novak Djokovic 4-4 Alexander Zverev

Zverev presents a chance to Djokovic as he makes a strange approach to the net, allowing his opponent an easy pass, before making his first double fault of the match.

It’s followed by two aces in a row to get from 15-30 to 40-30. Djokovic drifts the backhand long on the wide serve and Zverev levels at 4-4 as we approach the business end of the first set.

04:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic holds! Novak Djokovic 4-3 Alexander Zverev*

Zverev looks frustrated again as a forehand drifts long on the return. Djokovic looked to have closed the net and taken the game with a deep volley into the corner, but Zverev strides up to it and finds the forehand pass crosscourt.

Djokovic comes into the net again but Zverev is once more able to find the pass, this time for a backhand winner! From 40-15 to deuce. Djokovic switches it up behind the drop shot and Zverev can’t get under the ball to lift it over the net.

Solid serve from Djokovic up the middle and Zverev can’t return. His serving level is getting back to its usual figures.

(Getty Images)

04:24 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 3-3 Alexander Zverev

Zverev covers the net behind his serve and then thumps his fourth and fifth aces of the match to earn himself a rapid hold. Back over to Djokovic.

04:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 3-2 Alexander Zverev*

Djokovic finds a few first serves to get a much more comfortable hold. Djokovic has won seven of the first nine points on his first serve.

04:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Zverev holds! *Novak Djokovic 2-2 Alexander Zverev

After all that, can Djokovic break Zverev at the first opportunity? The German makes back-to-back errors on the backhand side and faces 0-40.

Djokovic is just wide on the angled backhand, and then Zverev lands the ace out wide to save the second. How about the third?

Amazing defence from Djokovic to retrieve two smashes from Zverev after he took over the point, but the German finds his way through on the third, and gets back to deuce.

Ace! Game point Zverev. There’s a scramble at the net as Djokovic comes in and meets the Zverev pass, but the German has quick hands and Djokovic goes wide.

Djokovic can’t take his chances, either.

04:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic holds! Novak Djokovic 2-1 Alexander Zverev*

Djokovic saves four break points to hold, in a 12-minute service game! But it would be more accurate to say that Zverev failed to break: it’s rather summed up by Zverev framing a forehand at the net, sending it deep into the stands.

Djokovic has made just four of his first 20 first serves through his first two games. But despite facing 20% serving and aving four break points, Zverev can’t take advantage. He made bad errors on forehand and backhand sides too on the big points.

(Getty Images)

04:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 1-1 Alexander Zverev*

Djokovic faces a second break point but Zverev hangs his head after crashing another backhand into the net during the rally.

He will get a third chance, though, after finding an angled backhand return and then stepping up to put away the backhand winner crosscourt.

Djokovic finds a first serve this time and steps up to thrash the forehand down the line. Zverev nets, but there was no error this time.

But Zverev just won’t go away! A brilliant half-volley forces Djokovic into the miss at the net, and sets up a fourth break point.

Another chance missed! Zverev looks frustrated again with another error on break point, this time the forehand sailing long!

04:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 1-1 Alexander Zverev*

Zverev waits to meet the Djokovic second serve and steers the backhand winner down the line to move to 0-30. A chance at the early break here?

Djokovic’s serve comes to life, just as it did in the quarter-final against Alcaraz. He finds his spots out wide and then down the middle to get back to 30-30.

But Zverev will have a look at the first break point as Djokovic nets on the backhand mid-rally. Zverev finds the deep return, but then nets on the forehand. Deuce.

03:57 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 1-1 Alexander Zverev

Zverev finds his first ace of the match to move up 30-15, then lands the serve and forehand one-two strike to put the winner past Djokovic from inside the baseline. Djokovic misfires on the backhand return and the German gets on the board.

(Getty Images)

03:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic 1-0 Alexander Zverev*

Zverev crunches a backhand winner on the opening point after a couple of strokes. How’s Djokovic moving? Pretty well actually, early on. He wins a 27-shot rally on the second point of the semi-final as Zverev goes wide on a backhand, then he steers a backhand winner down the line.

That’s extraordinary! Zverev clips the net-cord, and the ball drops dead. But Djokovic races to meet it, steering the pick-up at the angle. Zverev pushes it around the net, but Djokovic meets it, and Zverev nets! What a point to start and Andy Murray smiles as he claps along.

That left leg held up pretty well on the sprint to the net.

03:47 , Jamie Braidwood

*Novak Djokovic 0-0 Alexander Zverev

Djokovic will serve first to start us off.

It’s a bright day in Melbourne with clear blue skies overhead, but a light wind means it’s not too hot. Interesting choice from Zverev to let Djokovic serve first here. We’re underway.

*denotes next server

03:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Here come the players! Alexander Zverev wins the toss and... elects to receive!

A quick warm-up and then the men’s semi-finals will begin.

(Getty Images)

03:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Novak Djokovic is waiting in the tunnel before stepping out into the blazing sunlight on the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic does not play many day sessions at the Australian Open, but he and Alexander Zverev played their quarter-final on Tuesday so will have their semi-final before Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton.

Djokovic exchanged a quick kiss and farewell with wife Jelena and a fist bump with tournament director. He has heavy strapping on his left thigh and is doing his final streches while we wait for Zverev.

03:30 , Jamie Braidwood

The Australian Open semi-finals are underway, with the opening grand slam of the season bursting with storylines as the second week of the tournament progresses.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka return as defending champions and both World No 1s remain the favourites to defend their titles.

03:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Interestingly, both Djokovic and Zverev lost at the Australian Open semi-finals last season. Djokovic was beaten by Jannik Sinner in last year’s day session, before Zverev was beaten by Daniil Medvedev after leading him by two sets.

Zverev’s path to the semi-finals has been far more straight-forward this year with just one set dropped so far. For Djokovic, much depends on the injury he picked up against Alcaraz. The 37-year-old is playing in his 12th Australian Open semi-final, and he’s only lost one. That was last year to Sinner.

03:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic vs Zverev head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head with Zverev 8-4 ahead of their 13th career meetings.

Three of those have come at grand slam level, with Djokovic beating Zverev in the 2021 Australian Open quarter-finals and 2021 US Open semi-finals.

Zverev has claimed big wins against Djokovic, though, particulary the Olympics semi-final in 2021 and ATP Finals in 2018.

This is just their second match since the end of the 2021 season, and first since the semi-finals of Cincinnati in 2023.

02:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on facing Alexander Zverev

“It’s definitely going to be challenging from every aspect. I mean, I’m playing Zverev, who is in a great form, and he is going for his first grand slam. He’s been close.

“I think he loves the conditions. He’s got big serve. He’s super dangerous opponent on this surface against anyone.”

02:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic’s path to Australian Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic has been much sharper since dropping sets in both of his opening victories against inexperienced opponents in Melbourne.

After admitting he was outplayed at times by American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy and Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria, Djokovic knew he had to wake up.

And he returned to form to dismiss the challenge of Czech threats Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka, and in convincing fashion, too. He was in grand-slam winning form against Carlos Alcaraz.

R1: vs Basavareddy (WC) 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2

R2: vs Faria (Q) 6-1 6-7 6-3 6-2

R3: vs Machac (26) 6-1 6-4 6-4

R4: vs Lehecka (24) 6-3 6-4 7-6

QF: vs Alcaraz (3): 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4

02:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on his injury “concern”.

“I’m concerned. I am, to be honest, physically. But if I manage somehow to be physically good enough, I think mentally, emotionally I’m as motivated as I can be.

“This match drains both players. Almost three and a half, four hours of incredible battle, of high intensity, of course it has its toll.

“At the same time I think it has more toll on the physical side rather than mental and emotional. Actually it feels like you’re feeding off this kind of win.

“That’s how I feel now. I hope to be able physically to be moving freely and to be able to be ready to play five sets.”

Novak Djokovic reveals meaning behind heated Andy Murray celebration: ‘We face challenges every day’

01:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic said he chose to turn to Andy Murray after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open as a “gesture of appreciation” for his coach.

Djokovic defied an upper leg injury to defeat Alcaraz in four sets in a battle the 10-time champion described as one of the fiercest he has fought in Melbourne.

After winning match point at nearly 1am, Djokovic turned to his coaching box and roared directly at Murray before shaking hands with Alcaraz at the net.

Djokovic appointed former rival Murray as his coach for the Australian Open and this was the partnership’s most significant moment yet.

Novak Djokovic reveals meaning behind heated Andy Murray celebration

Carlos Alcaraz reveals ‘biggest mistake’ he made in defeat to Novak Djokovic

01:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he made a “big mistake” in his Australian Open quarter-final defeat to Novak Djokovic when he saw his opponent was struggling with injury during the second set.

Djokovic managed to battle from a set down to reach a 12th Australian Open in a vintage display from the 37-year-old, but Alcaraz said he let the Serbian back into the match by taking his foot off the gas in the second set.

Djokovic took a medical timeout late in the first set, leaving the court before returning with strapping around his left leg, and Alcaraz said he thought the match against the 24-time grand slam champion would be “easier” from there.

Djokovic admitted he would have retired from the match had he gone two sets down to Alcaraz, but he started to play more aggressively in the rallies and survived to level the match before the painkillers kicked in at the start of the third set.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals ‘biggest mistake’ he made in defeat to Novak Djokovic

No Thursday practice for Novak Djokovic as he manages thigh injury

01:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic skipped practice at Melbourne Park for the second day in a row ahead of his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev on Friday.

The Serbian admitted he was concerned about his physical condition after sustaining a left thigh injury during his quarter-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

It was no surprise that Djokovic did not practise on site on Wednesday but, having been on the schedule on Thursday, his session was then removed.

He is due to hit on Friday lunchtime in preparation for the semi-final but it remains to be seen to what extent he will have been able to recover for his second clash in a row against a top-three opponent.

No Thursday practice for Novak Djokovic as he manages thigh injury

00:45 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Novak Djokovic v Alex Zverev?

The match takes place on Friday 24 January and is set to be on first on Rod Laver Arena, with a start time scheduled for 3:30am GMT.

00:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic faces up to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the Australian Open as the Serbian chases a historic 25th grand slam title.

Djokovic is aiming to become the oldest slam winner of all time, with what would be the 37-year-old’s 11th title in Melbourne having captured his first in 2008. He beat Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling semi-final and embraced new coach Andy Murray in emotional scenes at the finish.

Zverev, the second seed, is bidding for a first grand slam title, having reached the semis in Melbourne three times and having previously lost finals at both Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows.

The winner will play either Ben Shelton or Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final.