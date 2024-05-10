Novak Djokovic OK after being struck in head with metal water bottle in Rome

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic appears to be OK after being hit in the head with an object following his second-round win in Rome.

Djokovic breezed past France's Corentin Moutet, 6-3, 6-1 on Center Court on Friday to reach the third round at the Italian Open. It was a significant victory for Djokovic, marking the 1,099th win of his career, but the mood was less than celebratory after the Serbian tennis star was injured while exiting the court.

This incident happened as Djokovic was signing autographs for fans. Footage circulating around social media shows when Djokovic, 36, was struck in the head by a stainless steel water bottle that appeared to fall from the stands. He immediately clutched his head with both hands and collapsed to the ground as security guards surrounded him. Djokovic was escorted off the court while officials looked for the owner of the water bottle.

The incident, however, was not an intentional act and was deemed accidental. Another angle shared on social media shows the water bottle slip from a fan's backpack as he reached down to ask Djokovic for an autograph.

Djokovic didn't hold a press conference after his match as was previously scheduled following the incident. Instead, Italian Open officials said Djokovic received medical care on the grounds at Foro Italico, adding that his "condition is not a cause for concern."

"(Djokovic) underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern," tournament officials said in a statement on Friday.

Djokovic, a six-time Italian Open champion and 24-time Grand Slam champion, is scheduled to play his next match on Sunday against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo for his 1,100th career win.

