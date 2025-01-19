Novak Djokovic Boycotts Australian TV Network After Host’s ‘Insult’

Shi Tang / Getty Images

Tennis star Novak Djokovic refused to participate in a customary post-match interview after advancing to the quarterfinals in the Australian Open on Sunday, blaming the tournament’s official broadcaster after a presenter “decided to mock” Serbian fans.

After defeating Jiri Lehecka in his third-round match on Sunday, Djokovic, 37, snubbed an interviewer with Australia’s Channel 9, the official broadcaster of the tournament, accusing another host on the channel of making “insulting and offensive comments towards me.”

The Serbian star quickly addressed the crowd before handing back a microphone and shuffling off the court. “Thank you very much for being here tonight, I appreciate very much your presence and support, and I’ll see you next round,” he told the crowd, which was met with both cheers and boos from the spectators.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion and ten-time Australian Open champion later posted a video on X explaining why he took off so quickly—apologizing to the public but sticking to his decision to boycott the network.

“So that’s the only reason why I didn’t do the interview,” Djokovic said. “It was, of course, not a great feeling for me and it was quite awkward on the court. Jim Courier was the one that came out—I have tremendous respect for him and I always love speaking to Jim, and I know that a lot of people wanted to hear me speak.”

A few words about what happened on court. pic.twitter.com/jRof2npiwH — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 19, 2025

The Serbian star said he would “stand by my decision,” implying that he would not do any more interviews with Channel 9 until he received apologies from both the broadcaster and Jones himself. At a press conference later, Djokovic said he told Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley that he would pay a fine for not participating in the interviews.

Channel 9 did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Djokovic took issue with a short segment aired on Friday, where presenter Tony Jones overlooked a sea of Serbian fans at Melbourne Park waving flags and chanting.

Novak Djokovic explained in his press conference that he didn’t want to talk to host broadcaster Channel 9, probably because of what happened here two days ago. pic.twitter.com/YxZFu7MX9R — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 19, 2025

“The chants have been quite extraordinary. Novak, he’s overrated. Novak’s a has-been. Novak, kick him out. Boy, I’m glad they can’t hear me,” Jones joked from the press booth.

Djokovic was infamously deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open after a chaotic court battle for refusing to comply with the country’s vaccine mandate for travelers.

Djokovic moves on to face 21-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz is the No. 3 ranked player in the world after winning the French Open last year.