Novak Djokovic has animated exchange with wife during French Open fightback

Novak Djokovic engaged in a tense back-and-forth with his wife during his thrilling comeback victory against Francisco Cerúndolo at the French Open.

While a break up at 2-0 in the fifth and decisive set, the world No 1 was visibly incensed after conceding a point that pulled Cerúndolo back to 30-30.

As Djokovic returned to pick up more balls and begin his next service, he turned to his family in the box on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

He appeared to gesture angrily and shout up at his team, before his wife Jelena responded in a similar fashion.

Despite going on to win his epic fourth-round match against Cerúndolo, Djokovic has since pulled out of the tournament after suffering a knee injury.