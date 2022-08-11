Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(Getty Images)

Having played the team many are predicting to win the Premier League title, West Ham face an entirely different challenge this weekend.

David Moyes takes his side to new-boys Nottingham Forest on Sunday, a game the visitors will be expected to win.

Still, as disappointing as Forest were at Newcastle on the opening weekend, they could easily be a different beast at the City Ground. The first top-flight game at one of England’s most historic stadiums in years, West Ham are the first to experience what could be a difficult atmosphere.

Then there’s Jesse Lingard to consider. A target for Moyes this summer following his successful loan spell there in 2021, the England international instead joined Forest, a decision even Moyes admitted came a surprise.

A fascinating subplot ahead of a game played in front of a raucous home support, here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday August 14, 2022.

The City Ground in Nottingham will host.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the game via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham team news

Forest will still be without Omar Richards following his fractured leg injury, although fellow summer signing Orel Mangala should make his full debut.

Steve Cook could also return, although Cooper will provide more in the way of updates during Friday’s press conference.

For West Ham, Maxwel Cornet could make his debut after missing the loss to Manchester City, although Craig Dawson will likely sit out due to a thigh injury.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction

The City Ground factor cannot be overlooked but Cooper is still trying to knit his team together after such a busy summer window and Forest offered little in the way of quality at Newcastle.

Story continues

Jesse Lingard joined Nottingham Forest over West Ham (Getty Images)

For that reason, an away win seems like a reasonable prediction.

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 44

Draws: 26

West Ham wins: 46