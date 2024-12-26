Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham today take on Nottingham Forest in desperate need of a win after another humbling loss in the Premier League.

A 6-3 reverse to table-topping Liverpool left manager Ange Postecoglou facing yet more questions over his attacking tactics, especially in light of a crippling injury crisis in defence. It’s now three defeats in four to leave Spurs in 11th place.

For Forest, under the guidance of former Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo are flying high in fourth, having beaten Manchester United, Aston Villa and Brentford in back-to-back games. Confidence has scarcely been higher at the City Ground and Spurs should not be feared.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Thursday, December 26, 2024.

The match will take place at City Ground.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham team news

Nottingham Forest are in fine shape, having welcomed Ryan Yates and Murillo back after injury scares. Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) remain out.

Destiny Udogie (fatigue) should be fit to start for Tottenham after making the bench against Liverpool. Timo Werner (illness) returned as a late substitute.

Spurs remain without seven other first-team players with Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero all sidelined. Rodrigo Bentancur is available again after suspension.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham prediction

Forest are brimming with confidence and Spurs should hold little fear for them, but this could really go either way.

As ever with Spurs, the defence will play a key role, and if they give Chris Wood an inch, he will punish them. Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray will have their hands full, and hope those further up the pitch do their job.

Nottingham Forest to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 37

Draws: 29

Tottenham wins: 59

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match odds

Nottingham Forest: 11/10

Draw: 15/8

Tottenham: 6/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).