Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Spurs today face a difficult trip to meet former manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his high-flying Forest side on a bumper day of Premier League action. Ange Postecoglou’s side were beaten 6-3 by Liverpool before Christmas as more questions about the brand of football emerged, with three defeats in four games leaving them 11th in the table.

Forest, meanwhile, have been one of the surprise packages of the season. On course of a top four finish as things stand, they have soared under Nuno – who lasted only a few months in the Spurs dugout.

Another defeat for Spurs would only increase the pressure on Postecoglou. While his side remain capable of beating any team in the League on their day, it’s difficult to know what you’re going to get from them and that does not feel sustainable. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT; City Ground

TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime

Prediction: Forest to beat Spurs

Confirmed Nottingham Forest lineup

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

The warm-ups are well underway

Big calls at Spurs as Spence moves to right back and Kulusevski into midfield, while Johnson starts out wide on his return to his former club.

Here come the Spurs players!

Arrived in Nottingham 📍 pic.twitter.com/P2tMLmsmh4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 26, 2024

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

Tottenham XI: Forster; Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Subs: Austin, Porro, Reguilon, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Olusesi, Werner, Lankshear

Confirmed Nottingham Forest lineup

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Awonyi, Toffolo, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Jota, Sosa, Boly

Tottenham transfer plans confirmed as Ange Postecoglou hunts January signings

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Tottenham plan to reinforce their squad with new signings in January.

Spurs are 11th in the Premier League table ahead of their Boxing Day clash away at in-form Nottingham Forest and have suffered a large number of injuries and suspensions to first-team players in recent weeks.

The next Mikey Moore? Three Tottenham talents who could save club millions in the transfer market in 2025

Tottenham have a rich history of developing young players and the club's hierarchy would always prefer to make stars rather than buy them.

Spurs have focused on signing youth for Ange Postecoglou's first team since the end of last season but also have a number of talented youngsters coming through the academy ranks.

Ange Postecoglou makes new Spurs transfer admission as January signings wanted

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham are more likely to sign players in January that add squad depth rather than those who will push for a place in their starting lineup.

The Spurs manager also went on to explain why he believes the new format of the expanded Champions League has made the January transfer window a harder market to navigate.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Latest Premier League match odds today

Nottingham Forest: 11/10

Draw: 15/8

Tottenham: 6/4

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 37

Draws: 29

Tottenham wins: 59

Ange Postecoglou, Nuno Espirito Santo, and the yearn for perfection in an age that lacks respect

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It's not the first time in my career,” he asserted last Friday, as he explained how some personal remarks over his nationality and demeanour since taking the Spurs job had crossed over the line into the “offensive” category.

Postecoglou, who turns 60 next August, suggested “26 years of hard graft should get you a little more respect”, and went on to recall the same happening to Nuno Espirito Santo during his spell as Tottenham manager.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Premier League score prediction today

Forest are brimming with confidence and Spurs should hold little fear for them, but this could really go either way.

As ever with Spurs, the defence will play a key role, and if they give Chris Wood an inch, he will punish them. Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray will have their hands full, and hope those further up the pitch do their job.

Nottingham Forest to win, 2-1.

Tottenham team news vs Nottingham Forest today

Tottenham will today have both Rodrigo Bentancur and Destiny Udogie available against for their Boxing Day trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Bentancur returns following the completion of his seven-match domestic suspension. He was handed the punishment back in November for using a racial slur about team-mate Heung-min Son on television and saw an appeal against the ban rejected by the Football Association (FA). He has remained available for Spurs in Europe.

Udogie, meanwhile, was expected to come back into the team for Sunday’s 6-3 defeat by Liverpool but was an unused substitute instead after missing out on the midweek 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United with a quad issue that forced him off early at Southampton. He is now available to start.

Nottingham Forest team news vs Tottenham

Nottingham Forest are in fine shape, having welcomed Ryan Yates and Murillo back after injury scares. Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) remain out.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off from the City Ground is at 3pm GMT.