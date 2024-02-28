Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

A ninth trip to the FA Cup quarter-finals in ten years is on Manchester United’s agenda when they travel to Nottingham Forest tonight.

The Red Devils, last year’s defeated finalists, are out to continue Erik ten Hag’s fine record in the domestic cups as they look to win this competition for a 13th time.

However, the weekend defeat to Fulham highlighted how they are far from the finished package and the late loss at the City Ground earlier in the season underlines how this is far from a straightforward cup tie for United.

Forest are on an indifferent patch of form as they battle relegation from the Premier League but salvation, and a chance to build much-needed momentum, could arrive via the FA Cup.

With no replay meaning potentially extra-time and penalties on Wednesday night, the hosts will hope a big atmosphere under the floodlights can push them towards only a second quarter-final berth in 28 seasons.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The fifth-round tie will take place at the City Ground.

Manchester United lost at the City Ground earlier this season (Getty Images)

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United team news

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Origi, Awoniyi

Subs: Odi, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Niakhate, Reyna, Omobamidele, Ribeiro, Gardner

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Amrabat, Lindelof; Casemiro, McTominay, Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford, Antony

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Kambwala, Ogunneye, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Forson, Mainoo

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction

It will be interesting to see how Forest can raise their game for the big occasion, but their lack of form will be a big worry against a United side fighting for their only prospect of silverware this season.

Man United to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Forest ended a near 20-year wait to beat Man United with Morgan Gibbs-White’s late winner in their league meeting earlier this season.

Nottingham Forest wins: 34

Man Utd wins: 53

Draws: 24

