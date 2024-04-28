Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Foden out and Haaland on the bench

Manchester City will seek to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race when they head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening - and could indeed jump above the Gunners, depending on their result earlier on against Tottenham.

With Liverpool having fallen away badly in the past few weeks, it’s now very much just a two-horse race in the final stretch, with City aiming to retain their title yet again. They are in fact in the hunt for the domestic double, given they will face Man United in the FA Cup final, too.

As for Forest, it’s still all about survival and they need to focus on their football after a week of berating officials for costing them points. The fact remains that Nuno’s side are one place above the relegation zone and only a point clear of Luton - but maybe more worrisome, two points clear of Burnley who are the more in-form side.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE

Kick-off at the City Ground at 4:30pm BST

City pursuing Premier League title as Forest fight against the drop

Man City team news: Phil Foden and Ruben Dias out, Erling Haaland on the bench

Forest team news: Nuno lines up with back five against champions

Nottingham Forest FC 0 - 0 Manchester City FC

16' - Forest 0-0 Man City - LIVE

16:48 , Karl Matchett

Doku again involved as he lashes a shot wide, then at the other end Williams evades Grealish and whacks in a near-post shot - parried past the post by Ederson.

Ederson fumbles the corner next time it comes in but as he goes to then claim the next cross he’s ploughed into by Boly in midair - no foul, just both jumping and the ball never actually reached them.

The goalkeeper needs a bit of treatment.

12' - Forest 0-0 Man City - LIVE

16:45 , Karl Matchett

Doku tracks back and merely bundles Elanga to the ground, conceding a free-kick. Gibbs-White whips it over the wall, but a yard over the bar too. Doku himself is then fouled at the other end after dancing between two, Aina perhaps knocking him over eventually.

Murillo heads the set piece over his own bar with a good piece of defending, then another City corner is wasted as Silva miscontrols.

8’ - Forest 0-0 Man City - LIVE

16:41 , Karl Matchett

Selz called into action as De Bruyne checks onto his right foot and curls one in low - tipped wide by the keeper. Already City’s midfield options dominating entirely the Forest pairing of Danilo and Gibbs-White. Technical and creative they are; defensively resolute perhaps not.

4’ - Forest 0-0 Man City - LIVE

16:38 , Karl Matchett

De Bruyne delivers a corner and Doku almost gets a shot away.

Grealish winds himself into the area and De Bruyne this time has a go, can’t connect properly.

Open start to the game but the wonder will be how long Forest are happy to counter if they don’t get an early chance or two - the system today suggests they’ll be looking to be hard to break down, sit in shape and frustrate the visitors.

1’ - Forest 0-0 Man City - LIVE

16:33 , Karl Matchett

We are underway - and Forest almost ahead within about 20 seconds! A cross from the left finds Neco Williams running in at the far post, he catches the ball on the volley but it’s straight at a defender and deflected away to safety.

What a start that might have been.

Forest vs Man City - LIVE

16:27 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off just five minutes away.

City winning here will put them back to a point behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Forest start the match one point above the drop zone so anything here is a bit of bonus breathing space.

Ready to make appearance number 350 for City! 🩵@BernardoCSilva 👏 pic.twitter.com/whgRVF0z4j — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 28, 2024

Forest vs Man City - LIVE

16:18 , Karl Matchett

Wing-backs for Forest today by the looks of things, leaving an attack-minded centre of the park. Gibbs-White and Danilo as a pairing doesn’t scream defensive resilience, if we’re honest.

Doku and Grealish both start for City, unusually, as Foden is ill.

“He’s not ready, he didn’t feel good so he’s back to Manchester,” Guardiola said of Foden.

Forest vs Man City - LIVE

16:12 , Karl Matchett

Under 20 minutes to go now until Man City have their turn - they will very much be expected to win against Forest of course, but Arsenal have certainly put the pressure on to leave little margin for error.

Arsenal edge out Spurs to keep pressure on City

16:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Over in the north London derby, Arsenal did their job to sneak through and clinch three points to keep the pressure on City. You can re-live the drama here:

I don’t waste my time thinking about referees, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

16:00 , Chris Wilson

But Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he does not “spend one second” thinking about referees as he prepares to face Nottingham Forestin the wake of their high-profile criticism of match officials.

Guardiola, who takes his title-chasing side to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon, feels being preoccupied with refereeing appointments is a waste of his time.“I go to the game and I never ever know who is the referee,” he said.“When I see their face, it’s ‘oh, I remember that face’. I never in my life talk about the referees before, during or after – never ever, ever.

“A mistake can be a mistake and we are sad, and when it’s in our favour we are lucky.”

Nottingham Forest XI

15:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

It looks like Forest will play with three at the back, or more like five when City have the ball.

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Boly, Niakhate, Murillo, Williams, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Aina, Elanga, Wood, Hudson-Odoi.

Substitutes: Turner, Sangare, Toffolo, Reyna, Yates, Origi, Montiel, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

Manchester City XI

15:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

The City team is in and Erling Haaland is on the bench! What’s more, there’s no Phil Foden, who is ill, and no Ruben Dias either. A glimmer of hope for Forest?

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Doku, Grealish, Alvarez.

Substitutes: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Man City, Arsenal or Liverpool?

15:20 , Chris Wilson

Ahead of the incoming team news, a reminder of each of the contenders’ remaining Premier League games.

What was shaping up to be a three-way race for the title is now down to two challengers. Liverpool dropped points for the fourth time in five Premier League games as they were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham, after a 2-0 defeat at Everton all but eliminated Jurgen Klopp’s from the title race.

With City in action in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, both Arsenal and Liverpool were left with two games to play before City’s next Premier League fixture. Arsenal did their job, beating Wolves away and then thrashing Chelsea to move four points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, though the champions have another game in hand after thrashing Brighton on Thursday night.

Here’s where the title could be won and lost...

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in

15:10 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola had previously said that Liverpool’s surprise derby defeat to Everton served as a warning to his players ahead of a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton.

The City manager will be urging his players to heed of that advice again today as they face a Forest side that is battling to stay in the Premier League.

“I said to the players what happened to Liverpool can happen to us and can happen to Arsenal,” said the Spaniard.

“People didn’t expect them to lose against Crystal Palace and yesterday but it can happen to us – it’s football.

Pep Guardiola in dreamland as Manchester City chase fourth straight title

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola admits it is “a dream come true” for Manchester City to be fighting for a fourth successive Premier League title as he prepares to face a Nottingham Forest team fuelled by perceived injustice.

City boss Guardiola guided his side to the treble last season but feared the club may not able to sustain its relentless pursuit of silverware this term.

The reigning champions are in control of their own destiny as they prepare to begin their final five top-flight fixtures on Sunday afternoon at what is expected to be a hostile City Ground.

“Fighting again for the Premier League is a dream come true.

“I could not expect it, honestly. I know the dream was to be there but what happened in the past, I thought this season I might not be able to do it.”

Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground

14:50 , Chris Wilson

City are unsurprisingly the favourites for today’s game, priced at 2/7. A draw is offered at 5/1, while a home win has odds of 11/1.

City are a best-price 2/5 in the Premier League odds to win the title due to the emphatic nature of their response to Arsenal’s win over Chelsea.

Early team news

14:45 , Chris Wilson

Taiwo Awoniyi could again miss out for Nottingham Forest, while Willy Boly remains sidelined.

Erling Haaland is again a doubt for Manchester City having missed their last two games. Pep Guardiola is again likely to shuffle his squad as he manages minutes in a busy run-in.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Man City on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

14:40 , Chris Wilson

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in a key fixture at both ends of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s title chasers kept up their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title by sweeping aside Brighton on Thursday night, showcasing ominous intent as the run-in heats up.

The club control their own destiny with a game in hand over rivals Arsenal and Liverpool still to come, though their hosts will be out to throw them off course.

After plenty of noise around the defeat to Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men will hope to make a statement on the pitch as they look to stave off relegation.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Follow Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE

14:35 , Chris Wilson

In the day’s other big game at the top of the table, Arsenal have travelled across north London to face local rivals Tottenham

That game started at 2pm, and you can follow it below.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE

14:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side face a struggling Forest side as they look to continue the chase on league leaders Arsenal, who have played one game more than the Cityzens.