Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, Erling Haaland team news, lineups, TV today

Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE!

A huge clash for the fights to win the Premier League and survive in it takes place at the City Ground today. Manchester City are out to respond to Arsenal’s result in the north London derby by pushing Forest closer to the relegation zone.

Pep Guardiola may no longer be able to repeat last year’s treble heroics but a fifth-straight league win this afternoon would help their bid to win a fourth-straight league title. The return of Erling Haaland from injury would certainly help after the Norwegian missed their last two games.

With a point advantage and superior goal difference to Luton, and a further point on Burnley, Forest are on the right side of the dotted line as the season’s end looms but they still need results to secure their top-flight status after a tumultuous season off the pitch. Follow Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Nottingham Forest vs Man City updates

Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST | City Ground

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City team news

13:51 , Matt Verri

Manchester City will make a late call on Erling Haaland’s fitness.

The forward missed Thursday night’s victory over Brighton, with Pep Guardiola confirming ahead of the south coast clash that Haaland would be absent with a muscle injury.

"I spoke with him, and he says he feels better, I don't know,” Guardiola said of Haaland’s chances of being involved at the City Ground.

It is otherwise a fully-fit squad for Guardiola to choose from against Forest. Phil Foden was a slight doubt ahead of the Brighton match but was fit to start and scored twice, while John Stones was an unused substitute.

Ruben Dias did not feature against Brighton, but can be expected to return to the starting line-up at the City Ground.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Foden, Doku; Alvarez

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest team news

13:44 , Matt Verri

Taiwo Awoniyi is slowly returning to training, but this match is expected to come too soon for the Nottingham Forest forward.

Willy Boly is out for the hosts, with Moussa Niakhate and Murillo likely the centre-back partnership.

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City

13:34 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, approximately 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:27 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City!

Big, big match at both ends of the table. City seem to be on a relentless march to yet another Premier League title, while every point is crucial for Forest if they are to avoid relegation.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST from the City Ground.