Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Reds face a daunting title challenge tonight against the only team to beat them in the Premier League so far this season. It’s a fascinating battle at the City Ground as high-flying Forest look to lay down a title marker of their own after climbing to joint-second in the league, with whispers of ‘doing a Leicester’ start to grow.

Liverpool looked, for the first time this season, quite tired in their 2-2 draw with Manchester United last time out in the league, but should be refreshed for tonight’s trip to Forest after a much-changed side beat Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, which included a beauty of a goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Forest may have ended Liverpool’s unbeaten home record earlier in the season, but the Reds’ unbeaten away record remains intact. Can Nuno Espirito Santo mastermind a famous double of Arne Slot? Forest have won seven on the spin across all competitions. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, City Ground

How to watch: TNT Sports

Nottingham Forest team news: Danilo back

Liverpool team news: Trent at risk

Score prediction

18:11 , Alex Young

The bookies are not expecting it to be too tight tonight.

That may just be them covering their backs.

Nottingham Forest - 7/2

Draw - 23/10

Liverpool - 4/7

18:09 , Alex Young

Tonight’s match is primed to be a cracker. Nuno will have his team bang up for it, and they really have nothing to lose.

Score prediction

17:56 , Alex Young

Liverpool are unlikely to risk too much in what is arguably their toughest game left of the season.

Slot will be keen to keep it tight against a team who have nothing to lose.

Draw, 1-1.

Early Nottingham Forest team news

17:48 , Alex Young

Nottingham Forest are in fine health ahead of tonight's game after Danilo made his long-awaited comeback from an ankle injury, but the defender is unlikely to start tonight.

That makes Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) the only absentee.

Early Liverpool team news

17:40 , Alex Young

Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a fight for his position tonight after struggling badly in the last league game against Manchester United and was then left out in the Carabao Cup defeat to Spurs.

He started and shone against Accrington Stanley on Saturday and will hope to get the nod over Conor Bradley.

The good news for Slot is he has no fresh injury concerns. Dominik Szoboszlai is fine after his half-time substitution in that FA Cup win, and is expected to start.

Furthermore, Diogo Jota is now ready to play 90 minutes in the Premier League after coming through the whole game at the weekend unscathed.

The two definite Liverpool absentees against Forest are Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez. The former is suspended after picking up five yellow cards and the latest on the defender is he is "quite far" away from fitness, as revealed by Slot in the pre-match press conference.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah are all expected to start at the City Ground after being given the weekend off.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister, Andrew Robertson and Luis Diaz are pushing for starts having been unused substitutes against Accrington Stanley.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

17:34 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Welcome

17:29 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at the City Ground.

It’s third hosting first in a game in which both teams will be hoping to lay down a title marker. Forest are the only team to have beaten Liverpool in the league this season - can they pull off a remarkable double?

Kick-off is at 8pm. Stick with us.