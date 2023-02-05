Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, Premier League live: Score and latest updates from the City Ground - Mike Egerton/PA

01:49 PM

Leeds are ready to go

💪 Warmed up, ready to go! pic.twitter.com/qaUdv1cNQo — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 5, 2023

01:48 PM

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch speaks - 'We feel good about the progress we've made'

On the atmosphere at the club...

"Yes we feel good about how we've been playing and and it's important to get a result today."

On Bamford coming in for the injured Rodrigo...

"Patrick is in his best form since I've known him. He looks close to 100 per cent so relatively easy to [pick him]. We know he can fill in ."

On loan signing Weston McKennie starting on the bench...

"With this group we know this would be the best for this match - we have three matches this week and there will be some rotation. [McKennie] from the bench will be ready."

On the message before kick off...

"I have tried to reinforce some positivity and feel good about the progress we've made - we need a result today to prove all that."

01:37 PM

With the Champions League-winning keeper starting today...

...here's the inside story of how Nottingham Forest captured the modern goalkeeping great.

"Forest drew up a shortlist of potential signings, and it was Evangelos Marinakis, the club’s owner, who threw the name of Navas into the mix. Many at the club feared it would be a total non-starter."

READ: The inside story of how Nottingham Forest signed Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid - AFP/Bertrand Guay

01:20 PM

Here are those teams in black and white

NOTTINGHAM FOREST XI TO FACE LEEDS: Navas, Williams, Boly, McKenna, Renan Lodi, Freuler, Mangala, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Wood. Subs: Felipe, Ayew, Worrall, Colback, Lingard, Hennessey, Surridge, Aurier, Gustavo Scarpa.

The big news is that Forest's millionth signing of the season Kaylor Navas starts in goal. Navas took the gloves following his deadline day move from Paris St Germain, with fellow new signings Felipe and Andre Ayew on the bench.

Morgan Gibbs-White is a surprise return from injury.

Keylor Navas - AFP/Franck Fife

LEEDS XI TO FACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Firpo, Aaronson, Summerville, Robles, Rutter, Kristensen, McKennie, Greenwood, Fernandez.

Jesse Marsch has made five changes to the side that beat Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup last weekend.

Patrick Bamford starts up front with Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams, Pascal Struijk and Wilfried Gnonto back among the starters. New loan signing Weston McKennie starts on the bench.

Patrick Bamford starts up front for Leeds today - Reuters/Molly Darlington

01:03 PM

Here be Leeds

01:02 PM

Here's the Nottingham Forest XI

12:57 PM

Jesse Marsch only seeing positives

On a weekend that saw Everton, Wolves and Leicester win and West Ham draw at Newcastle, today wouldn't be a bad time for Leeds to pick up their first Premier League victory since November. They will, however, have to try and get the valuable three points without Rodrigo. Their top scorer was this week ruled out for two months after surgery to repair a fractured tibia and ankle ligament damage.

When results aren't going your way and one of your main attacking threats has been ruled out for two months you could be forgiven for being a bit downcast. But Jesse Marsch is upbeat and feeling positive about today's match at Nottingham Forest, deciding to focus on the good news.

The American said fit-again Patrick Bamford had not felt so good in 18 months, while Tyler Adams, Crysencio Summerville, Pascal Struijk and skipper Liam Cooper will all return to contention after injury.

"What an incredible problem to have as a manager," said Marsch, who will also have Jack Harrison available after the winger's proposed move to Leicester fell through. "We have great options in every position.

"I've challenged the group to be committed to the group concept, whether they're starting or coming off the bench. With five subs we should feel like we can make a big impact and push every match to its limit with the quality that we have now.

"I've never been more excited to be the manager of this team and I'm really looking forward to Sunday."

Marsch's side could do with the win. They currently sit one spot above the relegation zone and need a run of good results to avoid another season mired in a relegation dogfight. They face a Nottingham Forest side unbeaten in the league since December fresh from another busy transfer window.

Stay here for all the pre-match build up, team news and action, with kick off set for 2pm.