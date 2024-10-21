Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Preview, predictions and lineups

Nottingham Forest are aiming to pour more misery on Crystal Palace when they host the London outfit in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Midlands side have made a largely positive start to the new campaign and have certainly proven difficult to beat. A draw away at Chelsea before the international break means they have lost just one match in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo this term.

Their stubborn defensive unit is the second strongest in the division thus far with only six goals allowed over their first seven games. That rigidity has come at a cost at the other end of the pitch, however, with Forest averaging just one goal per game at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Crystal Palace have made a miserable start to Oliver Glasner's first full season in charge and are yet to taste victory in the Premier League. Three draws and four defeats have left them in the relegation zone and piled the pressure on the Austrian coach. Even victory on Monday would only see them rise to 17th.

Here is 90min's guide to Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Nottingham Forest : 1 win

Crystal Palace : 0 wins

Draws: 4

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace on TV and live stream

Nottingham Forest team news

The fallout from Forest's fiery draw with Brighton before the international break continues with manager Espirito Santo receiving a three-game touchline ban and Morgan Gibbs-White handed an extra one game suspension following his red card in the fixture.

James Ward-Prowse is also suspended after receiving two yellow cards in the draw with Chelsea and he will join the injured Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare in missing out on Palace's visit.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels should be available despite pulling out of the Belgium squad with injury but summer recruit Carlos Miguel will earn his Premier League debut if Forest's number one misses out.

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Elanga; Wood.

Crystal Palace team news

Glasner has a few absentees to contend with for the journey north. Cheick Doucoure, Matheus Franca, Chadi Riad and Chris Richards are all unavailable as they continue their recoveries from injury.

In better news, right-back Daniel Munoz should be available after missing the international break with Colombia following a thigh injury sustained against Liverpool. Adam Wharton is also fit despite withdrawing from the England Under-21s squad.

Glasner is unlikely to make too many alterations from the side that was narrowly defeated by Liverpool before the international period, although Jean-Philippe Mateta may be restored to the starting lineup.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Chalobah; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Nketiah, Eze; Mateta.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace score prediction

We're unlikely to see a flurry of goals at the City Ground given the two sides have scored 12 between them in 14 matches in the Premier League. It may be a battle of defences in the Midlands, which favours Forest given their impressive record this term.

Palace have failed to taste victory against Forest in the last seven meetings between the teams, although five of those duels have ended in a draw. With their confidence shot after a disappointing start to the season, the Eagles may be condemned to another narrow defeat.