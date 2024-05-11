Nottingham Forest v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Boly and Mudryk net in lively clash

(REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest play host to Chelsea this evening in a Premier League clash that will have consequences at both the top and bottom of the table.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest side failed in their appeal to overturn a four-point deduction for breaching Profit & Sustainability rules and, as a result, sit 17th in the league just three points above the drop zone. A 3-1 victory over Sheffield United in their previous outing maintained their current position of avoiding relegation but they need to win at least one of their last two matches to guarantee a spot in the top flight next season.

For their part, Chelsea are chasing Newcastle United in the hopes of securing Europa League football next year. This is a battle for sixth place, with Manchester United also involved, and a run of three unbeaten matches has propelled Mauricio Pochettino’s side into contention. Should they win today they will have a strong chance of securing their place in Europe before the final gameweek.

Follow all the action from The City Ground below plus get the latest Nottingham Forest v Chelsea predictions and odds here:

57’ - POST! Forest hit the woodwork again from Gibbs-White’s header before Wood blazes over (NFO 1-1 CHE)

53’ - POST! Yates’s shot from outside the box strikes the foot of the post (NFO 1-1 CHE)

16’ -GOAL! Boly’s header brings Forest level after VAR check (NFO 1-1 CHE)

7’ - GOAL! Mudryk slots home after exquisite Palmer pass (NFO 0-1 CHE)

18:56 , Chris Wilson

62 mins: CLOSE! Nkunku wins a foul after gaining possession off Niakhate, and Palmer has a chance for a dangerous delivery.

It’s exactly that, and Thiago Silva gets a head to it, but it bounces against the far post.

Story continues

Chelsea have been much better since their changes.

18:54 , Chris Wilson

60 mins: Chelsea in possession as we go past the hour mark, but they can’t fashion a chance.

Reece James is warming up on the sideline. This is his first time in the Chelsea squad in 2024.

18:52 , Chris Wilson

58 mins: Pochettino has seen enough and opts to make changes. Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto come on for Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke.

18:51 , Chris Wilson

56 mins: CLOSE! Madueke loses it to Danilo near halfway, before Aina collects and lays it off to Montiel. His ball across ends up at the feet of Hudson-Odoi, who clips an inviting ball in; Gibbs-White meets it by crashing a header against the post, and it bounces to Wood around four yards out, but he can only direct his volley over the bar!

18:48 , Chris Wilson

55 mins: Caicedo plays a brilliant lofted through ball towards Palmer in the Forest box, and the Englishman tries to take it on the volley, but he scuffs it wide.

18:46 , Chris Wilson

52 mins: CLOSE! A lovely challenge from Aina wins the ball near the Chelsea box. Forest’s attackers exchange a few passes before it runs to Yates on the edge of the box, and he hits a low shot that crashes against the far post!

18:44 , Chris Wilson

50 mins: Aina has done well to negate Madueke’s threat so far, and once again he slides in to stop the Englishman cutting inside.

Chelsea win it back soon after though, and the away side are having a good spell of possession.

18:42 , Chris Wilson

47 mins: Caicedo fouls Yates and Forest have a free-kick in a dangerous position. Gibbs-White delivers the ball in and Murillo meets it, but Chelsea briefly clear. It comes to Aina around 35 yards out, but his driven effort is well over.

18:40 , Chris Wilson

46 mins: Lovely play from Jackson to hold the ball up and then slip it to Mudryk. He drives towards the box and lays it to Madueke, who eventually loses possession.

Forest break and Gibbs-White lays it off to the overlapping Montiel, whose cross is cleared for a throw.

18:38 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The City Ground is in fine voice as the home team begin the second half. No changes from either side at half-time.

18:35 , Chris Wilson

So Forest are 45 minutes from guaranteed Premier League safety (even if they are already almost certainly safe anyway).

The City Ground has been rocking at times and the players have certainly played up to the atmosphere, as well as giving their fans something to shout about.

After some very promising opening stages and a lovely combination from Palmer and Mudryk, Chelsea have faltered somewhat. Nevertheless, Pochettino’s side will know they have more than enough in attack to hurt Forest, ruin their safety celebrations and take one step closer to European football next season.

18:30 , Chris Wilson

18:23 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! The half comes to an end after Mudryk’s squared ball into the box runs behind the Chelsea attackers.

Both sides will be happy with parts of that half, though Chelsea will be disappointed that they failed to capitalise on a well-worked first goal.

Forest have had the better of the game since equalising, and they currently have what they need to mathematically ensure Premier League safety.

18:21 , Chris Wilson

49 mins: Gibbs-White tries to sweep an early cross into Wood, but Petrovic easily catches it.

18:19 , Chris Wilson

47 mins: Noni Madueke loses the ball near the Forest box after a tough challenge from Yates, and he stays down briefly.

18:19 , Chris Wilson

45 mins: There’ll be five minutes of added time.

Cucurella loses it cheaply near halfway and the home side counter. Murillo carries it out their half before slipping it to Hudson-Odoi, who drives towards goal and hits a deflected shot. It falls to Wood on the edge of the box, but unfortunately for the home fans, the New Zealander can’t make clean contact with it and it runs to Petrovic.

18:16 , Chris Wilson

44 mins: It’s petering out as the half comes to an end. Silva is there once again to stop a forest attack, this time nicking the ball off Wood in the Chelsea box.

18:13 , Chris Wilson

41 mins: Plenty of words between Montiel and Mudryk as they tussle at the near post. Palmer delivers the corner, but Sels manages to collect.

18:12 , Chris Wilson

40 mins: Ryan Yates has been down since that Badiashile shot, but he’s up after some treatment. Dominguez is warming up in case he’s required.

18:10 , Chris Wilson

39 mins: Gallagher delivers a wasteful ball in but it runs out to Badiashie, whose shot is deflected over.

18:10 , Chris Wilson

37 mins: Palmer can’t find the gap with the through ball, but Chelsea win the throw. Gallagher is brought down by Danilo, and the away side have a free-kick around 30 yards out.

18:08 , Chris Wilson

35 mins: Gibbs-White clips another inviting ball to the back post and it’s headed across goal again, but Silva does well to clear.

The outgoing Chelsea man – who’s on his way back to Copa Libertadores holders Fluminense – has looked comfortable so far. He’ll join fellow Brazil legend Marcelo at the Rio de Janeiro club.

18:06 , Chris Wilson

34 mins: Forest clear the corner and it runs to Hudson-Odoi. It’s a simple foot race towards goal between him and Gallagher, and the Forest man is brought down near the box.

Gallagher is booked after a brief VAR check for last man.

18:05 , Chris Wilson

33 mins: Some nice play from Chelsea as Palmer sees the opening between two Forest defenders and slides the ball through to Jackson, but he can’t direct his shot past Sels.

18:03 , Chris Wilson

32 mins: Palmer delivers the corner again, but it’s cleared at the near post and he’s offside from th return ball.

18:03 , Chris Wilson

31 mins: Great play from both Madueke and Aina, as the former takes it past the Forest defender on the right, but he does well recover with the sliding challenge.

18:01 , Chris Wilson

29 mins: Palmer feeds Jackson, who lays it off to Cucurella in the box, but there are too many Forest bodies and Boly clears.

18:00 , Chris Wilson

28 mins: Jackson tries to collect a through ball but it comes off his heel, and the home side win possession once more.

Moments later, Jackson is tackled well as he was bearing down on goal.

17:58 , Chris Wilson

26 mins: Gibbs-White tries to clip a ball over the top to Wood, but the New Zealander doesn’t have the pace to win the footrace with Badiashile.

A bit of a lull in activity over the last five minutes.

17:56 , Chris Wilson

24 mins: Silva clips a long ball forward but Niakhate does well to take it away from Jackson. He evades the tackle from his fellow countryman and Forest have possession once more.

17:54 , Chris Wilson

22 mins: Danilo takes the corner and Petrovic gets a hand to it. It still falls onto the head of Chris Wood, but he can’t direct his header goalwards.

17:53 , Chris Wilson

21 mins: Palmer loses the ball in midfield and Forest counter. The ball falls to Yates on the edge of the box, and his shot is deflected behind for a corner.

17:51 , Chris Wilson

19 mins: Almost lovely play from Jackson as his meandering run takes him past a couple of challenges and into the Forest box, but he fumbles it at the last and can’t get a shot away.

17:50 , Chris Wilson

18 mins: The goal is given after a brief VAR check. Forest one step closer to officially ensuring their safety!

Right away, they attack and Aina clips a ball towards Wood, who can’t direct his header across goal to Gibbs-White. He was offside anyway.

17:48 , Chris Wilson

15 mins: GOAL! And are Forest are level out of nowhere? It could be offside.

Anyway, Gibbs-White clips a ball towards the far post and Boly has a free header. He directs it towards goal and it takes a touch off the boot of Gallagher, which takes it into the bottom post past Petrovic.

17:46 , Chris Wilson

14 mins: Gallagher wins a corner from Niakhate and Chelsea have a chance to deliver a dangerous ball in.

Palmer takes, but it runs out to Murillo and Forest counter, with the Brazilian winning a free-kick after Badiashile brings him down.

The Frenchman is booked for his troubles.

17:44 , Chris Wilson

13 mins: Hudson-Odoi, who’ll likely feel he has a point to prove tonight, plays in a cross which bounces off the defender and then onto him and out for a goal kick.

17:43 , Chris Wilson

12 mins: Jackson gets away past Murillo on the right-hand side, and he plays an inviting cutback into the box, but it’s cleared.

17:42 , Chris Wilson

10 mins: Forest win the ball deep into the Chelsea half and Woods receives the ball in the box. His touch is poor so he has to cross rather than shoot, and it’s deflected. It bounces to Yates, but his shot flies well over.

17:40 , Chris Wilson

8 mins: GOAL! Something out of nothing from Chelsea!

Silva lays it off to Palmer, who plays a lovely through ball to Mudryk on the left-hand side. The Ukrainian takes a touch to come across Boly, before sweeping it into the far corner.

17:37 , Chris Wilson

6 mins: A long throw-in from Aina, and Yates gets a head to it, but the looping effort goes harmlessly wide.

17:37 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: Chelsea clear the corner easily, but Forest win it back with Yates. Aina’s ball in is blocked, just before Hudson-Odoi’s is cleared.

17:36 , Chris Wilson

3 mins: Chelsea are enjoying some early possession here. Cucurella is providing that extra man in the middle, as popularised by Guardiola and Arteta.

Montiel breaks free down the right and fizzes in a cross towards Wood, but it’s cleared behind for a corner.

17:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min: The City Ground is absolutely rocking in the opening stages, as the relief and celebration of Forest fans finally comes out.

The home side have a chance almost immediately, as Chris Wood gets to a long ball over the top. He tries to lob the inrushing Petrovic, but the ‘keeper manages to catch it.

Should have scored really.

17:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The away side get us started on a sunny afternoon on the banks of the Trent.

Can Chelsea take one step closer to European qualification? A reminder that Forest will still want to mathematically confirm their safety with at least a draw.

17:27 , Chris Wilson

Both teams are in the tunnel now, with a few smiles from the Forest players as they know they’ve almost confirmed safety.

The fans know too, and the City Ground is in fine voice as the players make their way onto the pitch.

How the teams are faring

17:25 , Chris Wilson

Not long to go until kick-off, so a reminder of the potential permutations for both sides.

Nottingham Forest are hovering just about the relegation zone on 29 points, having played one game less than 18th-placed Luton. A draw would mathematically guarantee their safety ahead of a final-day fixture away at Burnley, who were relegated earlier. Even if they fail to win, it would take a near-miracle for Forest to go down on the final day – namely a 13-goal swing in goal difference in favour of Luton.

Chelsea have a lot less to worry about, but are still hunting a place in Europe, and potentially the Europa League.

Pochettino’s side sit seventh, one place below Newcastle and one above Manchester United. They are three points behind the Magpies, and ahead of United due to a vastly superior goal difference.

A win would be a vital step towards European qualification ahead of their final two games, against Brighton and Bournemouth respectively.

17:20 , Chris Wilson

Premier League results – Burnley relegated!

17:13 , Chris Wilson

Great news for Forest fans as kick-off looms. The club have almost guaranteed their Premier League status for next season, after losses for Burnley and Luton at the hands of Tottenham and West Ham respectively.

Burnley have been officially relegated after late Spurs goals, while Luton – while not officially relegated – are on the brink, and will go down today if Forest get at least one point.

Luton sit three points behind Forest having played a game more, and they have a -31 goal difference in comparison to Forest’s -18.

Mauricio Pochettino reveals stance over Chelsea future: ‘You need to ask us’

17:05 , Chris Wilson

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that his Chelsea future does not only depend on the club’s owners, but also how he feels about the project moving forward.

The Argentine has endured a mixed season with the Blues, with speculation surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge, though chairman Todd Boehly has expressed his delight at recent form.

But with Chelsea now in contention to qualify for the Europa League, Pochettino has insisted he, too, must be “happy” for the project to continue beyond this season.

“Look, it’s not important. The most important thing is to keep going, working if we are all happy, not only the owners happy with us, or us, with all the organisation the club is building here because of them we are all under assessment,” Pochettino said.

“If we are happy, perfect. But it is not only if the owners are happy or the sporting directors happy. If we are happy, you need to ask us, also, because maybe we are not happy and we accept the situation and we need to split. It is not going to be the first time the coaching staff at the end of the season decide to not keep going.”

Mauricio Pochettino reveals stance over Chelsea future

16:55 , Chris Wilson

Some important Chelsea-related news, as it’s now known where Thiago Silva will head to after his final appearance for the side.

The Brazilian is set to rejoin his former club Fluminense on a two-year deal when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old will return to the outfit with whom he spent three seasons between 2006-08, making 143 appearances, and has been given permission to join up with his new side prior to the expiry of his Stamford Bridge deal, which is up on July 1.

Thiago Silva set to return to Fluminense when Chelsea contract expires

Team news

16:43 , Chris Wilson

Mauricio Pochettino has named an unchanged side from the one that beat West Ham 5-0 last week.

Enzo Fernandez and Alfie Gilchrist remains sidelined, while Reece James comes back onto the bench after a long injury lay-off.

Team news

16:38 , Chris Wilson

Nuno Espirito Santo has made one change to the team that beat Sheffield United 3-1 last week.

Anthony Elanga drops to the bench, with Moussa Niakhate coming into a five-man defence.

Team news

16:34 , Chris Wilson

NOTTINGHAM FOREST XI: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina; Gibbs-White, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

SUBS: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Elanga, Origi, Omobamidele.

Your Reds to face @ChelseaFC ✊ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) May 11, 2024

CHELSEA XI: Petrovic, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk.

SUBS: Bettinelli, Colwill, Disasi, Gusto, James, Ugochukwu, Casadei, Sterling, Nkunku.

Early team news

16:25 , Chris Wilson

Neco Williams is missing for the hosts as the result of a hamstring injury while Taiwo Awoniyi completed his return from injury last week and and is pushing for a starting place alongside Chris Wood up front.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Raheem Sterling resumed training with the Blues and are all nearing full fitness after recent injuries. That trio returned to the matchday squad for against West Ham United last weekend and are in contention to start.

Thiago Silva will feature at some point for his final match at Stamford Bridge before leaving Chelsea in the summer.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE

16:01 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Saturday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men travel north hoping to take another step towards European qualification, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest team are hoping to climb further towards Premier League safety.