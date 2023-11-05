Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

(REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa in today’s 2pm Premier League kick off. Forest are looking to bounce back from a heavy 3-0 loss to Liverpool in their last league game and are in search of points in their attempt to further distance themselves from the relegation zone.

They face a difficult task against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa though. Villa are unbeaten in their past six matches, across all competitions, and you need to go back to September for the last time they lost in the Premier League. The midlands side are fifth in the table and will end the day inside the top four should they be victorious.

Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos makes his Forest debut as Matt Turner is dropped to the bench while Harry Toffolo and Taiwo Awoniyi come in for Willy Boly and Serge Aurier. Emery has named the same 11 that began Villa’s 3-1 win over Luton.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below:

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa in the Premier League with kick off at 2pm

Nottingham Forest XI: Vlachodimos, Aina, Murillo, Toffolo, Niakhate, Dominguez, Mangala, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Zaniolo, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Watkins, Diaby.

Nottingham Forest FC 1 - 0 Aston Villa FC

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

14:07

Assist Harry Stefano Toffolo

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

14:06

Goal Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa Aina

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

14:06

WIDE! Awoniyi races down the left and plays the ball inside to Sangare. The former PSV lays it back to Dominguez, who lashes his first-time strike well wide of the target.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

14:04

Forest start the game brightly and Niakhate has the chance to launch the ball into the box from the left. Villa make the first contact before Gibbs-White heads it back in, but the away side eventually get it away.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

14:02

Forest get this Premier League clash under way.

Story continues

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

14:00

This game will be played one year since the weekend of Emery’s first Premier League game in charge of Villa, with the Villans winning 22 of their 35 games under him (drawing five and losing eight). It is more wins than the most recent two title-winning managers managed at their respective clubs in their first 35 games – 20 for Pep Guardiola at Man City and 16 for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Both teams are now on the pitch and are ready to get the game started.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:48

Villa start the same team that beat Luton 3-1 in their last outing. However, they welcome the return of Moreno, who makes the squad for the first time this season after a lengthy time away with a hamstring injury. He will battle with Digne for a place at left-back.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:44

Forest make three changes to the side that were thumped by Liverpool in their previous match. Cooper gives Vlachodimos his debut in goal, with Turner dropping onto the bench. Toffolo also comes into the team and replaces Aurier at full-back. The hosts switch from three centre-backs to two. Awoniyi returns from injury to make his first start since Forest’s 1-1 draw with Brentford in October. As a result, Boly misses out.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:40

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Diego Carlos, Youri Tielemans, Bertrand Traore, Alex Moreno, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Robin Olsen, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:40

ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Zaniolo; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:36

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Matt Turner, Nuno Tavares, Neco Williams, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andrey Santos, Ryan Yates, Serge Aurier, Danilo, Willy-Arnaud Boly.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:36

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo, Ola Aina; Nicolas Dominguez, Orel Mangala, Ibrahim Sangare; Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Anthony Elanga.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:36

Villa beat Luton 3-1 in their last outing to claim their 12th successive home win in the Premier League, strengthening their grip on fifth place. They have been victorious in five of their previous six top-flight matches since losing to Liverpool at Anfield, with their only draw in that run coming against Wolves. Many had thought Uni Emery's men would struggle to balance their domestic commitments with the relentless Europa Conference League schedule. However, their impressive run of form has seen them collect 22 points from their first 10 matches, their most since the 1998-99 season. If they can secure their eighth league win of the new campaign, they will temporarily move into third place, with Liverpool playing later today.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:31

Villa beat Luton 3-1 in their last outing to claim their 12th successive home win in the Premier League, strengthening their grip on fifth place. They have been victorious in five of their previous six top-flight matches since losing to Liverpool at Anfield, with their only draw in that run coming against Wolves. Many had thought Uni Emery's men would struggle to balance their domestic commitments with the relentless Europa Conference League schedule. However, their impressive run of form has seen them collect 22 points from their first 10 matches, their most since the 1998-99 season. If they can secure their eighth league win of the new campaign, they will temporarily move into third place, with Liverpool playing later today.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:30

Forest beat Chelsea at the start of September to move up to ninth position in the Premier League but have since dropped to 16th after a six-game winless run. Despite only losing to Manchester City and Liverpool in that time, Steve Cooper will be disappointed that his side dropped points against early strugglers Burnley and Luton Town, with the two newly promoted clubs in the relegation zone. As a result, the Tricky Trees are just five points above the bottom three and will be hoping that they can turn their form around. They are unbeaten in their previous seven matches at the City Ground but will have to claim a rare win over Villa if they want to move up the table. Forest have only won one of their last 15 against them (drawing seven and losing seven), with their only victory in that run being a 2-1 home win in the Championship back in 2017.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa team news

13:10 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest XI: Vlachodimos, Aina, Murillo, Toffolo, Niakhate, Dominguez, Mangala, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi.

Subs: Turner, Tavares, Boly, Williams, Danilo, Kouyate, Santos, Yates.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Zaniolo, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Watkins, Diaby.

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Tielemans, Bailey, Dendoncker, Traore.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…