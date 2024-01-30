Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!

The Gunners are back in Premier League action tonight after a weekend off and a trip to the City Ground is first on their agenda as they look to eat into Liverpool's lead atop the table. However, this is a venue they have lost at on their last three visits.

Arsenal should have Declan Rice and Gabriel back in their XI this evening as they look to fully dispel a bad run over Christmas having appeared to turn a corner in the five-goal thrashing of Crystal Palace last time out. Now third in the table, there is increasingly little margin for error as they look towards the run-in of another title race.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest hold a four-point cushion over the dropzone but some unconvincing displays in the cups over recent weeks show signs that the ex-Tottenham coach's honeymoon is coming to an end. Follow all the action from Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, with our reporter Simon Collings at the ground.

The Forest boss insists his full focus is on matters on the pitch.

“We are aware of the situation, our job is to play”



"We are aware of the situation, our job is to play"

Nuno Espirito Santo doesn't believe his Nottingham Forest side will be distracted after being charged with a breach of sustainability rules

How it stands...

Arsenal will move to within two points of Liverpool with victory this evening.

The Reds would of course have the chance to move five points ahead again tomorrow night, when they host Chelsea.

Crucial though that the Gunners keep up the pace, especially with Liverpool visiting north London this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Simon Collings at the City Ground

My first visit to the City Ground this season and I've spotted new signing. A huge 50 inch TV in the Directors' Box right in front of where the owner sits. Incredible.

My first visit to the City Ground this season and I've spotted new signing. A huge 50 inch TV in the Directors' Box right in front of where the owner sits. Incredible.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Simon Collings at the City Ground

Standard Sport's Simon Collings from the City Ground ð

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Here come the Gunners!

A chance to cut Liverpool's lead down to two points!

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Havertz, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

Confirmed Nottingham Forest lineup

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Montiel, Murillo, Mangala, Toffolo; Danilo, Dominguez, Omobamidele; Gibbs-White, Wood, Williams

Subs: Hennessey, Odysseas, Worrall, Awoniyi, Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Elanga, Yaes, Aguilera

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Last time out

A convincing win for the Gunners!

⏪ Last time against Nottingham Forest...



⏪ Last time against Nottingham Forest...

Martinelli magic and Bukayo brilliance ✨

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Gunners injury update

Mikel Arteta could be boosted by the return of multiple injured Arsenal players this week.

Problems for Declan Rice and Gabriel have been tended to since the Gunners were last in action, against Crystal Palace just over a week ago.

The silver lining of having the weekend out of FA Cup action was extra time for the squad to rest up as a busy fixture schedule picks up again.

Read our full Arsenal injury update here!

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has no plans to leave despite shock Barcelona reports

Mikel Arteta has no plans to walk away from Arsenal at the end of the season.

Reports in Spain on Sunday night claimed Arteta is ready to step down and take the Barcelona job in the summer after Xavi announced he is leaving the Catalan giants.

But Arteta remains committed to Arsenal, where he is contracted until 2025.

Read the full story here!

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta knows it is time to exorcise ghosts

The City Ground holds painful memories for Mikel Arteta.

It was there two years ago where Amazon's fly-on-the-wall documentary caught a furious Arteta ripping into his players in the dressing room after Arsenal crashed out of the FA Cup.

Last season, it was where their title bid ended, as a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest confirmed Manchester City as champions.

Read Simon Collings's full preview here!

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Latest odds today

Nottingham Forest: 11/2

Draw: 11/4

Arsenal: 1/3

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nottingham Forest wins: 29

Draws: 22

Arsenal wins: 53

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Score prediction today

Arsenal have been really poor in recent years when travelling to the City Ground, with two defeats in the FA Cup and a 1-0 loss at the end of last season when their title charge had fallen apart.

After a stumbling run before the winter break, the Gunners did look more like their usual selves against Palace, even if the Eagles offered little resistance. Forest can be expected to put up more of a fight, but Arsenal are fancied to just about get the job done ahead of a pivotal clash with Liverpool.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news vs Nottingham Forest today

Thomas Partey has returned to full first-team training as he nears a return from a thigh injury. He is unlikely to be rushed back into action, but Partey could make the squad against Forest.

Declan Rice is expected to be fit, after coming off against Palace with tightness in his hamstring as well as Gabriel after he picked up an issue last time out.

Gabriel Martinelli will hope he has done enough to start after scoring twice off the bench in that game.

Nottingham Forest team news vs Arsenal today

Nuno Tavares is ineligible to face his parent club and all six of Forest's players at the Africa Cup of Nations have reached the knockout stages, meaning Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, Serge Aurier and Willy Boly are all unavailable.

But Forest have welcomed injured trio Anthony Elanga, Taiwo Awoniyi and Felipe back to training.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this afternoon via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Arsenal's trip to Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off from the City Ground is at 7.30pm GMT.