Nottingham Forest and Everton face points deduction after Premier League spending breach charges

Nottingham Forest and Everton have been hit with new Premier League charges for allegedly breaching financial regulations.

With Everton already fighting to overturn a separate 10-point deduction, the crisis-hit club now face the prospect of being docked again.

Both clubs, however, believe they have strong cases to fight the prospect of fresh penalties under the new fast-track punishment model.

Everton, who are already fighting to get their current sanctions overturned, believe their imminent appeal hearing will effectively render the new charge groundless. They have already argued any overspend was due to loan repayment costs that were entirely incurred from stadium development costs.

Forest, meanwhile, will argue for dispensation to include profits from the sale of Brennan Johnson two months after the end of the period in question.

Both clubs were informed just hours before the official announcement that they were facing charges. During talks between the league and the clubs. During talks between the league and the clubs, Forest are understood to have confirmed they were effectively in breach of rules which allow losses of £105 million across three years.

Everton pointed out a “clear deficiency” in Premier League rules, as the club pointed out it is already appealing against the 10-point sanction which covers two of the three years by which they have been charged again. Executives are now urging the league to follow other competitions in introducing new protections for clubs.

“The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL,” the club said. “As a result – and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters ‘in-season’ – the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The Club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.

“Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.”

Forest, meanwhile, added that the club “acknowledges the statement from the Premier League confirming that the club has today been charged with a breach of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules”.

“The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution,” the club added.

Only the “most exceptional cases”, including the 115 charges facing Manchester City, are exempt from new Premier League rules that any club charged with a standard financial rule breach must be completed within 12 weeks. The new rules compelled Everton, Forest and all other clubs to file 2022-23 accounts by December 31, instead of March under the old rules.

Their defences have already been prepared by top lawyers as beleaguered club executives are now referred to an independent commission.

In Everton’s case, stadium costs rather than player trading will be cited as the root cause of the overspend. The club’s net spend on players among teams has been among the lowest in the Premier League for consecutive years. Everton sold the likes of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, but the cost of their new £550 million ground at Bramley-Moore Dock is blamed within the club for pushing them over the edge.

Allowable stadium costs have been a matter of fierce debate between Everton and the Premier League for years. When the club was hit with a 10-point deduction for the previous cycle, a major factor in the league’s case was that loans were working capital needs, which are not deductible. Everton will continue to maintain, however, that these payments should be classified as infrastructure costs and therefore excluded.

Although infrastructure costs are generally not applicable to Premier League profit and loss calculations, the competition has previously claimed associated loans at Everton could not be discounted.

Everton are already appealing a 10-point penalty for earlier PSR breaches committed under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Forest, meanwhile, have enlisted leading sports lawyer Nick De Marco as they attempt to avoid becoming the third top-flight club to be punished over alleged breaches.

A total of 30 new players arrived in the season after Forest secured promotion to the Premier League in 2022, ending an absence of 23 years from the top division.

The team’s record signing had been Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves at £25 million, which increased to £30 million when the club avoided relegation.

Other significant buys included Taiwo Awoniyi (£17.5 million from Union Berlin), Neco Williams (£17 million from Liverpool) and Danilo (£16 million from Palmeiras).

Yet it was the signings of free agent Jesse Lingard (who was earning a basic £80,000 a week before bonuses), Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and a litany of players who never featured which appeared to be calculated, yet expensive, gambles.

Clubs are permitted to make financial losses of £105 million over a three-year period, with Forest reporting an annual loss of £45.6 million in their last accounts. In the previous year, ending June 2021, they recorded a loss of £34.4 million, reduced to a loss before tax of £15.5 million.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has spent more than £250 million on players since their promotion in the summer of 2022 - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

In providing Forest’s defence sports lawyer De Marco will focus on the sale of Johnson to Tottenham, as Telegraph Sport reported on January 2.

Johnson was sold for £47.5 million on deadline day – a record sale for the club – and Forest will insist that they would have received a far lower fee if they had accepted an offer earlier in the summer. Brentford failed with two offers of £30 million and £35 million for the Wales international in June and July respectively.

Sources close to Everton also maintain privately that they believe the Merseyside club are within this year’s limits. The club is also still waiting to find out whether its proposed takeover by 777 Partners is to get the green light.

At Goodison Park, the departure of £250,000-a-week James Rodríguez had been a major relief for the wage bill as he left the club in the autumn of 2021. Over the ensuing year, Richarlison was sold to Tottenham for around £50 million, while Gordon fetched more than £40 million from Newcastle.

However, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay arrived for multi-million pound fees, and there were other unforeseen factors in the last campaign that caused headaches.

Everton’s original deduction centred on interest payable on loans to build their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The club calculated £18 million headroom within spending limits, but the Premier League argued they had overspent by £7.9 million.

To offset costs amid a global spending squeeze since, sanctions brought against then sponsor Alisher Usmanov in March 2022 may have proven costly last season. That said, Everton did secure their biggest sponsorship deal to date in June 2022. To offset some of those losses, Everton secured a “club record main partner agreement” with Stake.com, the online casino, in June 2022.

Everton were handed the biggest punishment in Premier League history by an independent commission in December. They have appealed against the decision to dock them 10 points, which will be heard and concluded before the end of the season.

There is deep resentment behind the scenes at smaller clubs around the rapid punishments facing the likes of Forest and Everton while bigger clubs still await their fate in connection with more complex cases. Manchester City were charged in February with 115 alleged breaches and that case remains ongoing with the club strongly denying the charges. Chelsea are also being investigated after referring evidence to the Premier League in connection with transfer deals struck during the Roman Abramovich era.

Forest are currently 15th in the Premier League, while Everton are a point and a place above the relegation zone.

