Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love had fans in awe with a touchdown run featuring a perfectly executed hurdle

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Jeremiyah Love #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs into the endzone for a touchdown against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 02, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love must've been watching a good amount of the Paris Olympics the way he launched himself over a Northern Illinois defender en route to the end zone on Saturday.

As the No. 5 Fighting Irish found themselves in an unexpected battle with the Huskies in South Bend, Love helped put Notre Dame back in front, 14-13, in the third quarter with a stellar 34-yard run.

The former Missouri high schooler won the Class 5 state title in the 100-meter and boasts a long-jump of 22-1 ¾ and both of those skills were on display as he burst through the line of scrimmage and took flight.

x.com

You rarely see hurdles executed so well in college football — and even more rare is when the ball carrier finishes his run in the end zone.

Love's theatrics couldn't have come at a better time for Notre Dame. For a moment college fans stopped worrying about whether or not the Irish could put away the Huskies and just had to admire Love's effort.

Jeremiyah Love gets airborne on his way to score to put Notre Dame in the lead over Northern Illinois. @SBTribune @SBTsports @MikeBerardino pic.twitter.com/oe7gDrHgB9 — Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) September 7, 2024

x.com

The best thing about a huge hurdle is it either goes comically wrong or is the coolest thing you’ve ever seen. No in between. Jeremiah Love just did the second thing. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 7, 2024

I don't know if I've seen a successful hurdle and landing with the added difficulty of a defender trying to tackle his ankles from behind as he's hurdling. — Coach Bentkowski (@FBCoachBent) September 7, 2024

WHAT A HURDLE BY J. LOVE!!! MAYBE THIS IS THE MOMENTUM SHIFT WE NEEDED!!! ☘️☘️☘️ — Parker Williams (@pwilly_media) September 7, 2024

Jeremiyah Love you are absolutely FILTHY. Just an absurd hurdle and to still have the speed to land and out run guys? WOW. Just.. WOW. — Freeman Era (@TKruseFanSided) September 7, 2024

J LOVE! Are you kidding me with that hurdle!! — Matt LiNDner (@skip_matt) September 7, 2024

More NCAAF!

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz walked out to 50 Cent's 'Many Men' in Kinnick Stadium after a one-game suspension

Texas officially ended Michigan's dominance, and fans took so many jabs at the defending champs

Gus Johnson perfectly summed up Texas' total domination of Michigan on a Longhorns TD call

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love had fans in awe with a touchdown run featuring a perfectly executed hurdle