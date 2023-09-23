Notre Dame wears green to continue a proud uniform tradition vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame takes on Ohio State on Saturday in a game that will look remarkable regardless of the score. In what has been a disjointed tradition, the Fighting Irish will go with beloved green uniforms, which will hopefully coincide with a sea of green in the stands.

The university previously unveiled the slick looking uniforms they will don this weekend. Here they are in all their glory.

RETWEET IF YOU WANT NOTRE DAME TO BEAT OHIO STATE ☘️🏈 pic.twitter.com/LljKpmreZE — Here Come The Irish (@herecometheiris) September 19, 2023

Notre Dame green uniform history:

Notre Dame dons their famous green jerseys during an alumni game - 1957

Disputed claims say the Irish first wore green as far back as 1921 but the first confirmed game was in 1926 against Penn State. Starting in 1942, green jerseys were an alternate.

Irish coach Dan Devine brought the green jerseys back after a long absence in a late switch before kickoff in a crucial game against USC in 1977.

The Great Green Jersey Game of 1977 was the springboard to history for @NDFootball!



USC vs. Notre Dame. 7:30 ET. NBC​. #USCvsND pic.twitter.com/cXZrJClcto — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 21, 2017

The Irish won that game 49-19 and wore them again in the Cotton Bowl win over Texas that season.

The Irish donned green jerseys 42 times during Devine's tenure (1978-80) and won 32 games in them.

The Irish famously switched from navy to green jerseys at halftime against USC during a rough 1985 season. They'd go on to win 37-3.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn (10) handing off to halfback Travis Thomas (26) during a 2005 game against USC

Green jerseys appeared only three more times between that game and the 2001 season. They appeared in one home game in 2002 and a 34-31 loss to USC in 2005.

Notre Dame's JJ Jansen pursuing a Trojan player during a 2007 game in South Bend

The Irish wore green jerseys again against USC in 2007 in honor of that 1977 squad but lost to the Trojans 38-0.

Last 23 seconds of 2011 Michigan vs Notre Dame 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yYXdM2IdyO — 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) July 17, 2023

Coach Brian Kelly got the Irish a 27-3 win over Army with green jerseys in his first season (2010). They'd lose a thriller to Michigan the next year in green.

That proved to be Kelly's last loss in green as the Irish rattled off wins in 2015, 2016, and a dominant win in 2018.

Coach Marcus Freeman broke out the green jerseys against California in 2022 and the Irish earned the first win of his Notre Dame tenure.

Notre Dame green jersey record

Since Devine's tenure began in 1975, Notre Dame has worn the green jerseys 58 times in their history, amassing a 42-15-1 record over that span.

Thirty-two of those wins were under Devine. With a win on Saturday, Freeman would become just the third Notre Dame coach since Devine to win multiple games in green, joining Gerry Faust and Kelly.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green out: Iconic green jerseys have long been a part of Notre Dame history