RJ Oben and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face Penn State at the Orange Bowl on Thursday night; here's how to watch. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Only four teams remain in the college football playoffs, bringing us closer to the end of the first-ever 12-team playoff bracket. This week's semifinals include the 91st annual Orange Bowl game (officially the Capital One Orange Bowl) which will take place on Thursday night between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions. The two teams have met 19 times since 1913, with a 9-9-1 record. This week's game will break that tie, at least for now, and send the winner to the NCAA championship final on January 20 where they will play the winner of the upcoming Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas.

Here's how to watch the Orange Bowl game between Notre Dame and Penn State, and you can check out the college football playoff schedule for the rest of the post-season, too.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Penn State in the Orange Bowl:

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Orange Bowl game on TV:

You can watch coverage of this week's Penn State vs. Notre Dame Orange Bowl game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch the Orange Bowl game without cable:

You can tune into the Penn State vs Notre Dame game on ESPN which is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

2025 College Football Playoff Schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl: Penn State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan 10

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 20

CFP National Championship: Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch NCAAF playoff games in 2025:

The remaining NCAA football playoff games will air on ESPN. If your cable provider doesn't carry ESPN or you're looking for a way to stream it, the channel is available on several services including Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV, and Sling.

Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

