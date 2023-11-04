Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Predictions, odds and how to watch game Saturday

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are headed to Death Valley to take on the Clemson Tigers in Week 10 of the college football season.

Notre Dame continued to rise up the US LBM Coaches Poll after a dominant Week 9 victory, 58-7, over the Pitt Panthers at home. Quarterback Sam Hartman was 18-25 as a passer with 288 yards and two interceptions. Running back Audric Estime had one of his best games of the season with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, the Tigers suffered their second straight loss, 24-17, this time to N.C. State. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 33-50 on pass attempts for 263 yards and two interceptions.

Notre Dame at Clemson predictions roundup

ESPN: Notre Dame has a 65.6% chance to win in Week 10

Clemson has a 34.4% chance to secure their first win in three weeks according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Sports Illustrated: Take the Notre Dame spread

James Parks writes: "The simulations favor Notre Dame to defeat Clemson on the road this week. SP+ expects the Fighting Irish to take down the Tigers by a projected score of 27 to 22 with a projected scoring margin of 4.6 points in the game. The model gives ND a close 60 percent chance to win the game outright.

"SP+ is a 'tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency' that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring 'the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.'”

FOX Sports: Fighting Irish will cover spread, per final score prediction

Give Notre Dame the points in this matchup, FOX says. It writes:

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (-3)

Pick OU: Over (45)

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Where to watch on TV and streaming

When: Noon ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app; FuboTV

Notre Dame vs. Clemson odds and betting lines

Notre Dame are favorites to defeat Clemson, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday evening.

Spread: Notre Dame (-3)

Moneyline: Notre Dame (-160); Clemson (+135)

Over/under: 44.5

Notre Dame football schedule and results

All times eastern.

Week 0: Notre Dame 42 - 3 Navy FINAL

Week 1: Notre Dame 56 - 3 Tennessee State FINAL

Week 2: Notre Dame 45 - 24 N.C. State FINAL

Week 3: Notre Dame 41 - 17 Central Michigan FINAL

Week 4: Notre Dame 14 - 17 Ohio State FINAL

Week 5: Notre Dame 21 -14 Duke FINAL

Week 6: Notre Dame 20 - 33 Louisville FINAL

Week 7: Notre Dame 48 - 20 USC FINAL

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Notre Dame 58 - 7 Pitt FINAL

Week 10: Notre Dame @ Clemson, noon, ABC

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., NBC

Week 13: Notre Dame @ Stanford, TBD, TBD

Clemson football schedule and results

All times eastern.

Week 1: Clemson 7 - 28 Duke FINAL

Week 2: Clemson 66 - 17 Charleston Southern FINAL

Week 3: Clemson 48 - 14 FAU FINAL

Week 4: Clemson 24 - 31 Florida State FINAL/OT

Week 5: Clemson 31 - 14 Syracuse FINAL

Week 6: Clemson 17 - 12 Wake Forest FINAL

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Clemson 20 - 28 Miami (FL) FINAL2/OT

Week 9: Clemson 17 - 24 N.C. State FINAL

Week 10: Clemson vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Week 11: Clemson vs. Eastern Michigan, Wednesday, Nov. 8, TBD, TBD

Week 12: Clemson @ Bowling Green, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., TBD

Week 13: Clemson @ Central Michigan, Friday, Nov. 24, Noon, TBD

