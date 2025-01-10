Notre Dame rallies to beat Penn State on last-minute field goal, advances to CFP national championship

Notre Dame is playing for a national title for the first time in 12 seasons.
Mitch Jeter made a 41-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give the Fighting Irish a 27-24 win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night. The Irish will play the winner of Friday's Ohio State vs. Texas matchup in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 20.
The kick came after Notre Dame's Christian Gray intercepted Penn State's Drew Allar with 33 seconds to go in Penn State territory.
The Irish are moving the ball as the third quarter comes to a close. It'll be third-and-2 at the PSU 35 when the fourth quarter begins.
PSU punt
You'll sense a theme now. Both defenses have buckled down a bit after the opening score of the second half.
Notre Dame will start at its own 28 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.
Notre Dame punts it back
And now we're trading punts. Penn State will have it back at its own 15-yard line after PSU punt returner Zion Tracy opted not to call for fair catch and got absolutely blasted right after catching the ball.
Penn State punts it away
The momentum has shifted. Notre Dame just stuffed PSU on its first possession of the second half and will have the ball back with a chance to take its first lead of the game.
Touchdown Notre Dame!
Well the Irish are wide awake now! They just took the opening possession of the second half 75 yards in eight plays and scored on a short run by Riley Leonard.
The Irish are moving the ball to start the second half and they seem to be committed to the ground game. They're over midfield now.
Leonard back for second half
We are back for the second half. Notre Dame will have the ball first and Riley Leonard is back in the game.
PSU owning the line of scrimmage
Penn State is just bossing Notre Dame up front. And on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame went toe-to-toe with Georgia in the trenches in the Sugar Bowl and this team is getting handled by the Nittany Lions so far. They got points late while PSU was in prevent, but they'll need to improve up front to stay in this.
Halftime: PSU 10, Notre Dame 3
The Irish are finally on the board as time expires in the first half after Mitch Jeter hits a 41-yard attempt to send it into the break.
Backup QB Steve Angeli was 6-of-7 for 44 yards filling in for Riley Leonard. No status update yet on the Irish starting quarterback.
Notre Dame nearing FG range
The Irish are still moving the ball with backup Steve Angeli under center. They're at the PSU 28 with under a minute left in the half.
Riley Leonard leaves field
The Notre Dame QB just got slammed to the turf by a PSU defender and he's in the medical tent for testing.
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard is getting checked after this hit in the 2nd Q. Steve Angeli is in the game. pic.twitter.com/PChSdlb44e
The Nits have the first touchdown of the game and it comes on a short run by Nicholas Singleton.
PSU 10, Notre Dame 0
Penn State converts on fourth down
The Nits were facing a fourth-and-2 just inside the red zone and Drew Allar hit Tyler Warren on a short pass for the first down.
PSU on the march
The Nits have put Tyler Warren in at QB for a couple plays and they're immediately out past midfield after a couple solid runs by the tight end.
Notre Dame punts it
The Irish had made their way out to midfield before their drive stalled out.
PSU will have the ball at its own 10-yard line with just under 10 minutes left in the half.
PSU opts for points
Given the way this game is going, you can understand Penn State taking the points on the field goal attempt after that ugly goal-to-go series. However, forcing Notre Dame to go the length of the field for a TD if you don't convert a short touchdown on fourth down isn't the worst alternative.
Penn State scores first
The Nittany Lions chose to attempt a short field goal to get some points on the board after a third-down pass from Drew Allar to Nicholas Singleton was dropped.
