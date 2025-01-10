Notre Dame rallies to beat Penn State on last-minute field goal, advances to CFP national championship

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard (13) led his team to a comeback win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl to advance to the national championship. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Notre Dame is playing for a national title for the first time in 12 seasons.

Mitch Jeter made a 41-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give the Fighting Irish a 27-24 win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night. The Irish will play the winner of Friday's Ohio State vs. Texas matchup in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 20.

The kick came after Notre Dame's Christian Gray intercepted Penn State's Drew Allar with 33 seconds to go in Penn State territory.

