Notre Dame rallies to beat Penn State on last-minute field goal, advances to CFP national championship

yahoo sports staff
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with teammates after running the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard (13) led his team to a comeback win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl to advance to the national championship. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Notre Dame is playing for a national title for the first time in 12 seasons.

Mitch Jeter made a 41-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give the Fighting Irish a 27-24 win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night. The Irish will play the winner of Friday's Ohio State vs. Texas matchup in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 20.

The kick came after Notre Dame's Christian Gray intercepted Penn State's Drew Allar with 33 seconds to go in Penn State territory.

    Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24

    The late INT by Drew Allar and kick by Mitch Jeter was the difference in the end. Notre Dame is on to Atlanta to face the winner of Ohio State-Texas.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame takes lead on FG with seconds left!

    Irish kicker Mitch Jeter is the hero, drilling a 41-yard field goal with just seconds left to all but seal it for Notre Dame.

    Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Notre Dame!

    Drew Allar was hit as he threw in a crucial spot and Notre Dame's Christian Gray comes up with one of the biggest interceptions in College Football Playoff history.

    The Irish will have it at the PSU 42 with 33 seconds left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame sacked, forced to punt

    The Irish had their shot, but Penn State's defense came up huge with a sack when it mattered most and the Nits make the stop.

    PSU will have it at its own 15-yard line.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame over midfield

    PSU had Notre Dame stopped but an illegal hands to the face penalty bailed the Irish out.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU punts

    It's a quick three-and-out for Penn State and Notre Dame will have it back at the 24-yard line with 2:34 left in the game.

  • Nick Bromberg

    What a second half of shifts. With 4:38 to go, it's anyone's game. I have a sneaking feeling we could be heading for overtime.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    TOUCHDOWN NOTRE DAME!!!

    The Irish have tied it up with less than 5 minutes left in the game! Riley Leonard finds a wide-open Jaden Greathouse for a 54-yard touchdown after a PSU defender slips.

    We have a live one at the Orange Bowl folks.

    Notre Dame 24, PSU 24

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown PSU!

    It's Nicholas Singleton into the end zone for his third touchdown of the night and the Nittany Lions are in the lead with just under 8 minutes left in the game!

    PSU 24, Notre Dame 17

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame interception negated by penalty

    PSU's Drew Allar just floated a ball right into the arms of a Notre Dame defender in the end zone, but a ref threw a flag for pass interference so it's all for naught.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Penn State!

    Riley Leonard throws his second pick of the game and it's a brutal one. Dani Dennis-Sutton leapt up for it and the Nits will have it at the ND 39.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Penn State!

    The Nittany Lions have tied things up on a tough run by Nicholas Singleton from inside the 10. Things are getting good at the Orange Bowl!

    PSU 17, Notre Dame 17

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU on the move

    Now it's the Nits that are moving the ball at will. They're over midfield and into the red zone after a long pass from Drew Allar to Khalil Dinkins.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Notre Dame turning the tide

    This game has flipped. The Penn State that was bullying Notre Dame in the first half has vanished.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    The Irish break the deadlock early in the fourth quarter and it's Jeremiyah Love that scores it on an incredible effort play on the goal line!

    Notre Dame 17, PSU 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of 3Q: PSU 10, Notre Dame 10

    The Irish are moving the ball as the third quarter comes to a close. It'll be third-and-2 at the PSU 35 when the fourth quarter begins.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU punt

    You'll sense a theme now. Both defenses have buckled down a bit after the opening score of the second half.

    Notre Dame will start at its own 28 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame punts it back

    And now we're trading punts. Penn State will have it back at its own 15-yard line after PSU punt returner Zion Tracy opted not to call for fair catch and got absolutely blasted right after catching the ball.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State punts it away

    The momentum has shifted. Notre Dame just stuffed PSU on its first possession of the second half and will have the ball back with a chance to take its first lead of the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    Well the Irish are wide awake now! They just took the opening possession of the second half 75 yards in eight plays and scored on a short run by Riley Leonard.

    Game on at the Orange Bowl!

    Notre Dame 10, PSU 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame on the march

    The Irish are moving the ball to start the second half and they seem to be committed to the ground game. They're over midfield now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Leonard back for second half

    We are back for the second half. Notre Dame will have the ball first and Riley Leonard is back in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU owning the line of scrimmage

    Penn State is just bossing Notre Dame up front. And on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame went toe-to-toe with Georgia in the trenches in the Sugar Bowl and this team is getting handled by the Nittany Lions so far. They got points late while PSU was in prevent, but they'll need to improve up front to stay in this.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: PSU 10, Notre Dame 3

    The Irish are finally on the board as time expires in the first half after Mitch Jeter hits a 41-yard attempt to send it into the break.

    Backup QB Steve Angeli was 6-of-7 for 44 yards filling in for Riley Leonard. No status update yet on the Irish starting quarterback.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame nearing FG range

    The Irish are still moving the ball with backup Steve Angeli under center. They're at the PSU 28 with under a minute left in the half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Riley Leonard leaves field

    The Notre Dame QB just got slammed to the turf by a PSU defender and he's in the medical tent for testing.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Penn State!

    The Nits have the first touchdown of the game and it comes on a short run by Nicholas Singleton.

    PSU 10, Notre Dame 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State converts on fourth down

    The Nits were facing a fourth-and-2 just inside the red zone and Drew Allar hit Tyler Warren on a short pass for the first down.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU on the march

    The Nits have put Tyler Warren in at QB for a couple plays and they're immediately out past midfield after a couple solid runs by the tight end.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame punts it

    The Irish had made their way out to midfield before their drive stalled out.

    PSU will have the ball at its own 10-yard line with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

  • Nick Bromberg

    PSU opts for points

    Given the way this game is going, you can understand Penn State taking the points on the field goal attempt after that ugly goal-to-go series. However, forcing Notre Dame to go the length of the field for a TD if you don't convert a short touchdown on fourth down isn't the worst alternative.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State scores first

    The Nittany Lions chose to attempt a short field goal to get some points on the board after a third-down pass from Drew Allar to Nicholas Singleton was dropped.

    PSU 3, Notre Dame 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of Q1: PSU 0, Notre Dame 0

    There was no score in the opening quarter, but the Nittany Lions are knocking on the door now. They'll face a third-and-3 at the ND 3 when the second quarter begins.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tyler Warren makes first catch

    The senior tight end is key in this game and he just took a screen pass over midfield and trucked Notre Dame's Xavier Watts in the process.

    Penn State converted on a fourth-and-short and is nearing the red zone now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Penn State!

    Notre Dame's Riley Leonard just overthrew his receiver on a route over the middle and Zakee Wheatley comes down with the pick!

    The Irish will have it back at their own 33.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU punt

    The Nittany Lions were able to get a first down but that's it. So the Irish will have the ball at their own 35-yard line when they take over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame punts it back

    The Irish got over midfield but were unable to move it past that.

    Oddly, PSU's punt returner decided to field the punt at the 2, so that's where the Nittany Lions will take over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame over midfield

    Now it's the Irish with a huge chunk play as Riley Leonard finds Mitch Evans for a 32-yard gain.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    PSU punts it

    The Penn State drive fizzles out there and they punt it to Notre Dame.

    The Irish will have their first possession at their own 10-yard line.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State on the march

    The Nits took advantage of an Irish blitz with a screen pass, which Nicholas Singleton took 23 yards and over midfield.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are underway in the Orange Bowl!

    Penn State will have the ball first after Notre Dame deferred.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Urban Meyer booed in pregame

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

