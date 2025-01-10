Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard leaves Orange Bowl, being evaluated by medical staff

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard left the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl late in the first half and was being evaluated by the Fighting Irish’s medical staff.

He was back on the field to start the second half.

Leonard went into the medical tent on the Notre Dame sideline with about two minutes left in the half after a play where he was hit by Penn State’s Zane Durant and Dvon J-Thomas. It appeared Leonard hit the back of his helmet on the turf, which would suggest Notre Dame was evaluating him for a concussion.

Leonard was replaced by Steve Angeli and Notre Dame kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the half to cut Penn State’s lead to 10-3.

“The game plan will still be the same,” said Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, when asked what will change if Angeli has to keep playing during the on-field interview with ESPN at halftime. “We’ll have less quarterback-designed runs. We’re confident in Steve if Steve has to go. If Riley can go, we’re confident in Riley.”

Notre Dame also lost left tackle Anthonie Knapp and right guard Rocco Spindler in the first half to injuries. Their status for the second half was not immediately announced.

Leonard completed six of 11 passes for 63 yards and an interception before getting hurt. Angeli was 6-fot-7 passing for 44 yards on the final drive before the half.

Angeli has been at Notre Dame for three seasons, completing 52 of 72 passes entering Thursday for 728 yards and 10 touchdowns.

