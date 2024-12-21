Who will Notre Dame play in CFP quarterfinals after Indiana win? Fighting Irish's next game

The first game of the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff is in the books.

No. 7 Notre Dame knocked off No. 10 Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday in the first-ever game of the expanded 12-team CFP, 27-17. Three more first-round games remain on Saturday to finalize the CFP quarterfinal round, but the Fighting Irish became the first team from the first round to advance their way into the quarterfinals.

While No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 Arizona State will await Saturday's games to find out their opponents for the next round, No. 2 Georgia knows it will face a Notre Dame team that has won 11 straight games following Friday's win vs. the Hoosiers.

Despite having long histories in college football, the Fighting Irish and Bulldogs are not familiar foes on the gridiron, though the teams have faced off multiple times in the last decade. Georgia, which won the SEC championship game over Texas, earned a first-round bye and the No. 2 overall seed along with it. The Bulldogs have won two of the last three national championships.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman will look to continue the impressive play of the Fighting Irish and earn the program's first national championship since 1988.

Here's what you need to know about who Notre Dame will play in the quarterfinals and a look at the CFP schedule:

Who will Notre Dame play in CFP quarterfinals?

No. 7 Notre Dame will take on No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs went 11-2 ahead of the CFP, including two defeats of Texas, both in the regular season and in the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs are expected to be without quarterback Carson Beck for the quarterfinal matchup. The Bulldogs are 3-0 all-time against the Fighting Irish, including a 23-17 regular-season victory on Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 on Jan. 1, 1980 in the Sugar Bowl — the teams' only bowl meeting. The Bulldogs also beat the Fighting Irish 20-19 on Sept. 9, 2017, in South Bend, Indiana.

College Football Playoff schedule

All times Eastern

CFP first round

Friday, Dec. 20

No. 7 Notre Dame 27, No. 10 Indiana 17

Saturday, Dec. 21

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State | Noon ET

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas | 4 p.m. ET

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State | 8 p.m. ET

CFP quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Boise State vs. winner of No. 11 SMU-No. 6 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Arizona vs. winner of No. 12 Clemson-No. 5 Texas | 1 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of No. 9 Tennessee-No. 8 Ohio State | 5 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame | 8:45 p.m. ET

CFP semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl: Sugar Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl: Rose Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner

CFP championship game

Monday, Jan. 20

CFP championship game: 7:30 p.m. ET

Updated CFP 12-team bracket

Indiana is the first team knocked out of the 12-team CFP field following its loss to Notre Dame on Friday. Here's a look at the remaining field.

Oregon (13-0) Georgia (11-2) Boise State (12-1) Arizona State (11-2) Texas (11-2) Penn State (11-2) Notre Dame (12-1) Ohio State (10-2) Tennessee (10-2) Indiana (11-2) SMU (11-2) Clemson (10-3)

