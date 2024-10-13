Notes from the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars

The Chicago Bears (4-2) defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5), 35-16, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. In the Week 5 London matchup, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams completed 79% of his passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns with just one pick. Williams also added 56 yards on the ground.

The Bears didn't let jet lag affect them and have now won three games in a row. Now, Chicago gets to go into a bye week before Williams faces fellow rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

But before focusing on that, here are our game notes from the Bears' Week 5 win, where we break down what happened by quarter.

First quarter

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Kyler Gordon of Chicago Bears is congratulated by Jaylon Jones of Chicago Bears, after making a tackle during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

On both of the Bears’ possessions in the first quarter, just about nothing happened. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron wasn’t calling anything downfield until third down, when you should be expecting Jacksonville to bring pressure. Williams held onto the ball a little long on both third downs, but the play calling needs to be aggressive earlier in the drive. The Jaguars have the worst pass defense in the NFL, and Chicago needs to exploit that.

The Bears defense looked rough all around on the Jaguars first offensive possession. Chicago may bend, but it sure doesn’t break. Despite a 14-play drive that chewed 8:12 off the clock, the Bears held the Jaguars to just a field goal. The Bears’ run counter looked the best it has all season, but Trevor Lawrence had no issue finding wide open receivers outside of the hash marks, targeting Jaylon Jones a lot — who’s filling in at cornerback for Tyrique Stevenson. Elijah Hicks showed that he has what it takes to fill in for Jaquan Brisker at safety with a touchdown-saving pass breakup to end the Jaguars opening drive.

In just the first quarter, slot corner Kyler Gordon had three solo tackles, one for a loss, and a pressure on Lawrence. He’s proven to be a game changer against the run out of the slot, and the Bears have needed someone to step up against the run all season.

Second quarter

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Cole Kmet of Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

The Bears third possession finally put them on the board. The run game was established with D’Andre Swift and Williams was hitting his passes down low. The drive was capped off with a 31-yard pass touchdown to Cole Kmet. After faking two screen passes, Williams fired it to Kmet who broke a tackle and extended to break the plane of the end zone. Kmet even stayed in to snap for the extra point, proving how important he is for this Bears’ team.

Chicago struck again on a Kmet receiving touchdown as the quarter winded down. Williams looks like a veteran the way he’s progressing through his reads, and his only mishap was the interception — where he made the right read, but put too much air under the throw. The Bears look good on both sides of the ball, and the defense hasn’t bent since the first quarter.

Third quarter

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Keenan Allen of Chicago Bears reacts during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

The Jaguars and Bears both went three-and-out to start the half but then Chicago did what it does best — force turnovers. T.J. Edwards punched the ball free from Evan Engram’s grip on the opening drive of the third quarter. The turnover led to the Bears having some tea in the end zone after Williams zipped a pass to Keenan Allen for a score. Chicago’s offense is proving the last two weeks haven’t been a fluke, and continue to improve and look more comfortable every week.

The Jaguars scored their first touchdown in the third quarter, after Hicks didn’t play his deep zone tight enough to the sideline, giving Gabe Davis a lot of room to catch the ball..

Fourth quarter

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The first play of the quarter might’ve been the most impressive throw of Williams’ career. On Allen’s second touchdown reception of the day, Williams put the ball where only Allen could get it on a goal line fade route.

The Bears defense gave their offense the ball right back after picking off Lawrence for their second takeaway of the day. Williams drove the Bears right back down the field for Swift to punch it in on the goal line. The Bears are finally clicking, and outside of the first quarter, they looked good on all three sides of the ball. Williams continues to improve every game and the defense forces takeaways at an elite rate.

The Jaguars did add another touchdown to the board late in the fourth quarter, but the Bears held them to 17 points while missing three key players in the secondary.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Notes from the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars