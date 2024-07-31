Notable quotes from the 2024 Paris Olympics: July 31, 2024:

PARIS — Here are some notable quotes from the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 31, 2024:



"Any Games are unpredictable when it comes to swimming. I get more nervous for these races than any other. But I've actually figured out how to channel that and turn it into a positive thing rather than a negative thing. Anything can happen in a final."

- Canadian gold-medallist swimmer Summer McIntosh on unpredictable outcomes at the Olympic Games.

---

“There's definitely more to come from us. We were able to show what we’ve got and we will look to build off that.”

- Canadian water polo athlete Serena Browne on scoring two goals as Canada beat China 12-7 in their Group A match at the Aquatics Centre

---

"It's great to have two wins to start the tournament. China is an awesome team, so big, so physical.

"We had a lot of energy and were able to get some defensive stops which helped us down the stretch."

- Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team member Paige Crozon after defeating China 21-11

---

"Just switch up going downhill and taking two-point shots. I think we're so versatile in our game that defence is gonna take away something but give up something else."

- Katherine Plouffe of the Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team on what they need to focus on for the next game

---

“I’ve got my first fight out of the way now and I’m making my way, praise the Lord, to the podium. And I’m over the moon with the win."

- Refugee Olympic Team boxer Cindy Ngamba after upsetting world champion Tammara Thibeault of Canada in the women's 75-kilogram weight class on Wednesday.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press