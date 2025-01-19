Notable PGA Tour players who missed the cut at the 2025 American Express

There's plenty of star power near the top of the leaderboard at the American Express through 54 holes — Jason Day (19 under), Patrick Cantlay (18 under), Justin Thomas (17 under), just to name a few — but there are also nearly a dozen notable names who are packing their bags early after missing the cut on Saturday afternoon.

With 18 holes remaining, Sepp Straka leads alone at 23 under, four shots clear of Charley Hoffman, Day and Justin Lower.

After three days, 71 players earned Sunday tee times. The cut came in at 9-under 207, and here are 10 Tour stars who failed to get to the number at the American Express.

PGA Tour stars who missed the cut at the American Express 2025

Tom Kim prepares to tee off on one of the Nicklaus Tournament Course to start the third round of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

Joel Dahmen (64-71-73, 8 under)

Zach Johnson (69-67-73, 7 under)

Jake Knapp (73-71-65, 7 under)

Tony Finau (69-66-74, 7 under)

Tom Kim (73-69-68, 6 under)

Sungjae Im (77-65-68, 6 under)

Wyndham Clark (71-69-71, 5 under)

Brian Harman (68-71-73, 4 under)

Kevin Kisner (71-75-72, 2 over)

Cameron Young (69-74-75, 2 over)

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: PGA Tour stars who missed the cut at the 2025 American Express