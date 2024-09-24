'It's Not Serious': Auston Matthews Leaves Maple Leafs Practice Early With Upper-Body Issue, Calle Jarnkrok Day-to-Day with Lower-Body Injury

Auston Matthews did not take part in the second of the Toronto Maple Leafs' non-playing group practice on Tuesday.

"Just an upper-body thing. It's not serious. He should be fine," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said.

Craig Berube said Mattthews had an upper-body ailment at practice. “Nothing serious” — David Alter (@dalter) September 24, 2024

Matthews skated on a line with Mitch Marner and Steven Lorentz, who returned to the ice after missing the last few days with an upper-body injury. After Matthews departed Marner had to spot-fill for the rest of the session while defenseman William Villeneuve flipped to forward to join the line. The exact issue Matthews is dealing with is unknown.

Matthews is entering his first season as captain of the Maple Leafs, succeeding John Tavares in a handover ceremony which took place last month. He's coming off his most productive season where he scored 69 goals and 38 assists in 81 regular-season games. Matthews along with most of the team's veterans were not part of the group of players that were scheduled to take on the Ottawa Senators later in the day at Canadian Tire Centre.

Auston Matthews leaves Leafs practice early



Unclear why … no obvious issue pic.twitter.com/N6aXdjOeh5 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 24, 2024

Calle Jarnkrok was also absent from practice due to a lower-body injury. The winger had been skating on a line with Max Domi and William Nylander lining up at center. Nick Abruzzese moved up the lineup to skate in Jarnkrok's place.

#Leafs practice group Sept. 24/24

Lorentz-Matthews-Marner

Domi-Nylander-Abruzzes

Pacioretty-Tavares-Reaves

Barbolini-Pare-Tverberg



Rielly-Tanev

OEL-McCabe

Webber-Liljegren

Villeneuve-Niemela



Woll

Murray



Jarnkrok not on the ice. — David Alter (@dalter) September 24, 2024

Jarnkrok had 10 goals and 11 assists in 52 games last season.

Kyle Clifford was scheduled to try and skate at practice after sustaining an upper-body injury. He hit the ice briefly and left before the session began.

