Not dead yet: Kansas football upsets Iowa State at Arrowhead to keep bowl hopes alive

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Quentin Skinner (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 9, 2024.

For one Saturday, Kansas football looked like one of the best teams in the Big 12. For three quarters, the Jayhawks looked like one of the best in the country.

It just took nine games to get there.

A season that began with Big 12 championship aspirations hasn’t exactly lived up to that billing. But the Jayhawks kept their slim hopes of bowl eligibility — for a third straight season — alive by defeating No. 17 Iowa State 45-36 Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas (3-6, 2-4 Big 12) must go a perfect 3-0 the rest of the season to make a bowl game. Technically, the Jayhawks aren’t out of the conference championship race, though they would need a near-impossible sequence of results to fall their way.

The Jayhawks’ remaining games:

at No. 9 BYU in Provo, Utah

vs. Colorado at Arrowhead

at Baylor in Waco, Texas

As for Saturday ... Kansas running back Devin Neal became KU’s all-time rushing leader with a 14-yard run in the first quarter. He ran for 116 yards with two scores on the day.

Kansas scored on five of its first six drives. The Jayhawks went into halftime leading 31-13 and led by 18 to begin the fourth quarter. Iowa State cut KU’s lead to 10 early in the final period.

Then came the knockout punch.

Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson picked off ISU’s Rocco Becht and returned it for a touchdown to secure the game for the Jayhawks. Iowa State added a late touchdown, but it was too little, too late for the Cyclones.

Kansas heads to locker room after 45-36 victory over Iowa State at Arrowhead pic.twitter.com/4GySOsEst7 — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) November 10, 2024

Daniels finished 12-of-24 passing for 295 yards with two passing touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Neal had the other two offensive touchdowns, plus Dotson’s pick-six.

Up next: Kansas travels to Provo, Utah, to play BYU on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game…

Kansas football’s offense shines

Heading into Saturday, Iowa State ranked No. 9 nationally in scoring defense, as opponents averaged just 15.5 points per game against the Cyclones.

No one told that to the Jayhawks, who had 31 points at the half. Daniels put on a masterclass in the first half. He went 7-for-14 passing for 234 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. The Cyclones had allowed an average of just 146.6 passing yards before playing the Jayhawks.

After the Jayhawks punted on the first drive, Daniels was in complete control. He had a 70-yard passing touchdown to receiver Luke Grimm and a 24-yard touchdown strike to Quentin Skinner.

The Jayhawks had 360 yards of total offense in the first half. KU’s offense wasn’t quite as good in the second half, but it still made two trips to the red zone, scoring a touchdown and missing a 30-yard field goal.

KU’s 45 points were the most the Cyclones allowed all season.

Running back Devin Neal breaks records

Another game, another record for Neal. This time — it was a big one.

Neal had a 14-yard run on KU’s first play to become KU’s all-time rushing leader. He was seven yards shy of the record entering Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Iowa State.

Neal overtook KU legend June Henley, who rushed for a previous program-best 3,841 yards from 1993-96. Neal had 758 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through seven games ahead of Saturday’s showdown against the Cyclones.

Neal’s 13-yard touchdown run in the first half broke another record. It was his 42nd career rushing TD, breaking the school record previously held by Henley.

Mello Dotson saves the day

Boy, does Dotson have a habit of showing up in big moments.

With KU leading 38-28 and just over six minutes left, Dotson iced the game with a pick-six. The interception was crucial, as KU’s offense faltered late and the Jayhawks desperately needed a stop (or score) to preserve the lead.

Dotson had a pick-six vs. Iowa State last season as well. He has multiple interceptions returned for a touchdown this season.