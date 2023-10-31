Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan: streaming, odds, and how to watch crucial game

Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jase Bauer throws in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

A pair of 4-4 teams battle it out for second-place in the MAC West. The Central Michigan Chippewas are looking to rebound after a 24-17 loss to last place Ball State, while the Northern Illinois Huskies will be looking to up their three-game win streak to four with what would be just their third road win of the season.

A loss from the Huskies here would give them virtually no chance of catching Toledo, who has already beaten them this year. Meanwhile, a win from the Chippewas would give them an opportunity to catch Toledo, as those teams play one another in the final week of the season.

Essentially, any hope of a conference championship lives and dies with a win or loss this week. Here's how to watch.

How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan:

When: October 31 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Watch the game: Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois on Fubo

Why this game matters?

As stated earlier, any hope of a Mid-American Conference title lives and dies by this game. Both teams already have slim chances of catching Toledo, but a loss here for either team would put the MAC West bid for the MAC Championship essentially out of reach, barring a massive collapse from the first-place Rockets.

Last week's loss to Ball State was the worst-case scenario for Central Michigan. Ball State was winless in conference play up to that point. The Chippewas entered the game as five-points favorites. Sure, they were on the road, but this was a game they were supposed to win, and they couldn't get it done. A one-loss Central Michigan team would be in prime position to take on Toledo for the MAC West title moving forward, but a two-loss team at best, will require some help from the rest of their division to bring Toledo down.

Northern Illinois, on the other hand, already needs help, since they lost to Toledo on September 30. A second loss would practically put Northern Illinois out of the running. That's too much to ask of a division that has yet to beat Toledo as is.

The biggest question on everyone's mind is whether or not Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain will go back to star dual-threat quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. Emanuel has not seen any play time in the last month and the offense has struggled under quarterback Jase Bauer, failing to reach even 300 total yards in two straight contests. For such a pivotal game, you would hope that McElwain would opt for the upside of Emanuel, but that's obviously not our decision to make.

Odds:

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Chippewas, according to the BetMGM odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Tuesday morning:

Spread: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

Moneyline: Northern Illinois (-210); Central Michigan (+175)

Over/under: 44.5

Injury News:

Central Michigan:

Name Position Injury Status Myles Bailey RB Ankle Questionable

Northern Illinois:

Name Position Injury Status Kacper Rutkiewicz WR Lower Body Questionable

Remaining Schedule and Results:

*all times Eastern

Central Michigan:

Sep. 1 @ Michigan State, L 31-7 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. New Hampshire, W 45-42 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ Notre Dame, L 41-17 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ South Alabama, W 34-30 FINAL

Sep. 30 v. Eastern Michigan, W 26-23 FINAL

Oct. 7 @ Buffalo, L 37-13 FINAL

Oct. 14 v. Akron, W 17-10 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ Ball State, L 24-17 FINAL

Oct. 31 v. Northern Illinois, 7 pm

Nov. 7 @ Western Michigan, 7:30 pm

Nov. 15 @ Ohio, 7 pm

Nov. 24 v. Toledo, 12 pm

Northern Illinois:

Sep. 2 @ Boston College, W 27-24 FINAL (OT)

Sep. 9 v. Southern Illinois, L 14-11 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ Nebraska, L 35-11 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. Tulsa, L 22-14 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Toledo, L 35-33 FINAL

Oct. 7 @ Akron, W 55-14 FINAL

Oct. 14 v. Ohio, W 23-13 FINAL

Oct. 21 v. Eastern Michigan, W 20-13 FINAL

Oct. 31 @ Central Michigan, 7 pm

Nov. 7 v. Ball State, TBD

Nov. 14 v. Western Michigan, 7 pm

Nov. 25 @ Kent State, TBD

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan: Odds, picks and predictions

