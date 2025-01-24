Northern Colorado takes on Eastern Washington, seeks to break 3-game slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-13, 2-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-10, 1-6 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Bears take on Eastern Washington.

The Bears have gone 6-3 in home games. Northern Colorado has a 5-5 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 2-5 in conference matchups. Eastern Washington has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Colorado scores 65.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 66.1 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington's 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

The Bears and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Van Weelden averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Tatum West is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Peyton Howard is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 12.0 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press