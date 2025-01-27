Northeastern hosts Tejada and Towson

Towson Tigers (11-9, 6-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (11-9, 3-4 CAA)

Boston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Northeastern after Tyler Tejada scored 20 points in Towson's 83-67 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Huskies are 5-2 on their home court. Northeastern averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 6-1 against CAA opponents. Towson ranks third in the CAA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Embeya averaging 2.4.

Northeastern's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northeastern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: JB Frankel is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 5.9 points. Rashad King is averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Dylan Williamson is averaging 12.4 points for the Tigers. Tejada is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

