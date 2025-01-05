Northampton beat leaders Bath in epic encounter

Northampton full-back George Hendy counter-attacks against Bath [Getty Images]

Gallagher Premiership

Northampton (29) 35

Tries: Kemeny, Dingwall, Ramm, Hendy Cons: Smith (3) Pens: Smith (3)

Bath (19) 34

Tries: Cokanasiga (2), Bailey, Stuart, Ojomoh Cons: Russell (3) Pens: Russell

Reigning Premiership champions Northampton Saints defeated current leaders Bath 35-34 with the final kick of the game in a sensational match at Franklin's Gardens.

In a repeat of last season's Premiership final, Saints piled on the pressure in a breathless first half with early tries from Josh Kemeny, captain Fraser Dingwall and James Ramm.

Joe Cokanasiga and Orlando Bailey responded for Bath before George Hendy got Saints' fourth score.

The visitors came back into the match with tries from Will Stuart, Max Ojomoh and a second from Cokanasiga before a last-minute penalty from Finn Smith sealed the win for the hosts.

Bath remain top, six points ahead of Bristol, while Northampton stay eighth, 15 points clear of next-to-bottom Exeter.

More to follow.

Northampton: Hendy; Freeman, Dingwall (capt), Hutchinson, Ramm; Smith, Mitchell; West, Langdon, Davison; Mayanavanua, Coles, Kemeny, Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: Walker, Haffar, Green, Lockett, Pollock, Scott-Young, McParland, Seabrook.

Yellow Card: Mitchell

Bath: Bailey; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Ojomoh, Muir; Russell, Spencer (capt); Obano, Dunn, Stuart; Roux, Molony, Pepper, Reid, Barbeary.

Replacements: Tuipulotu, van Wyk, du Toit, Ewels, Underhill, Schreuder, Bayliss, Coetzee.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe