With North Crowley’s rapid ascension, Fort Worth’s state title window is finally open

Experience alone would’ve been valuable for a rapidly ascending North Crowley football program against nationally ranked DeSoto, the defending Class 6A Division II state champions.

Following a 52-10 loss to Duncanville in the 2023 Class 6A Division I state semifinal, it seemed the Panthers wanted to test their abilities against one of Texas’ premier programs to spark improvements.

On Friday at Eagle Stadium, North Crowley and head coach Ray Gates weren’t satisfied with the experience. The Panthers played confidently in a massive upset, handing DeSoto a 57-51 loss, which ended a 24-game winning streak.

“Words can’t explain how proud I am of my kids and my coaches,” said Gates. “They (DeSoto) have some of the best talent in the country, and they’re going to be able to move the ball and score on anybody. For us to be able to match that with our intensity on offense is what we’re going to need to make a big playoff push.”

North Crowley running back Cornelius Warren runs with the ball in Friday’s game at DeSoto on September 6, 2024.

Since Gates was hired as head coach in February of 2022, North Crowley has solidified itself as a rising program with the potential to rival DeSoto and Duncanville.

With the win, it’s clear North Crowley is no longer rising to the top of Texas high school football. The Panthers, with senior quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. at the helm, have reached the peak of the mountain.

North Crowley, a high school within the Fort Worth city limits, now has a championship window that is wide open.

The Panthers want the world to know they come from Fort Worth, proudly wearing 817 on their helmets. North Crowley the talent and potential to take Cowtown to the top, which is a rarity in Texas football.

North Crowley quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. makes a throw in Friday’s game at DeSoto on September 6, 2024.

North Crowley’s last state title came in 2003, when the Panthers were in Class 4A Division I.

Fort Worth Kirkpatrick won Fort Worth ISD’s last title in the Prairie View Interscholastic League in 1963, the days of interschool segregation. In 1948, Fort Worth Arlington Heights won a state title.

Although many Tarrant County teams have competed for titles, the city of Fort Worth has seen a long championship drought.

North Crowley, in Texas football’s largest classification, is putting the city of Fort Worth back in the title conversation.

Of course, North Crowley will have its work cut out for them with potential playoff opponent Duncanville, the back-to-back Class 6A D1 state champions. This tough non-district play slate, however, has set the foundation for a season where the sky is the limit.

If North Crowley can take down DeSoto, they also have the firepower to defeat Duncanville, a team that lost 49-35 to DeSoto last season. The Panthers will need to focus on improvement, but the early offensive production is extremely promising.

In 2023, the high powered North Crowley offense orchestrated by offensive coordinator Eli Reinhart averaged 52.5 points. With the Panthers’ offensive weapons, it’s fair to assume they could average even more in 2024.

Senior wide receiver Quentin Gibson has cemented himself as a rising star with 256 yards and seven touchdowns in the opening two games. He announced an offer from Stephen F. Austin following the DeSoto victory, and more are likely to come considering the breakout performance.

One of North Crowley’s massive improvements over the off season was spearheaded by Kevin Park, North Crowley’s offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.

An offensive line unit North Crowley calls “The Wall” paved the way for 380 rushing yards against the Eagles. Offensive tackle John Turntine III, an uncommitted recruit and the No. 1 junior OT in Texas, is an anchor.

Linebacker Jonathan Cunningham, a Texas commit and the Star-Telegram’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, is a key player on defense.

You could go on and on about the talent North Crowley has on its roster. Gates has emphasized that talent doesn’t win championships, opting to focus on the Panthers’ brotherhood, trust and unity.

One of Gates’ goals for the season was to establish North Crowley as a household name and leave a legacy while representing Fort Worth. It’s safe to say they took a massive step in the right direction.

Under a national spotlight in the Jerry Jones Classic, the Panthers delivered a win over Lancaster. The spotlight is even bigger and brighter when you’re facing a program like DeSoto; North Crowley once again delivered under pressure.

To be the best, you’ll have to play the best, and the Panthers stepped up to the challenge. A lot can happen in a Texas football regular season -- maintaining the momentum will be tough.

Regardless of the season outcome, North Crowley’s non-district win over DeSoto will go down as one of the most impressive Texas high school football accomplishments of the year.

Fort Worth is no longer on the outside looking in. For top Dallas-area squads, the target on North Crowley’s back just got a whole lot bigger.

North Crowley’s treacherous non-district slate continues in Fort Worth on Friday against Denton Guyer (2-0), a team that took down Aledo. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Crowley ISD Stadium.