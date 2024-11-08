North Crowley football throttles rival Crowley to claim District 3-6A championship

For North Crowley and Crowley, it was a winner-take-all District 3-6A championship.

It seemed at first Crowley could stay competitive, but North Crowley righted the ship to capture a dominant 65-21 victory on Nov. 7 at Crowley ISD Stadium. The Panthers won their third consecutive undefeated district title.

In the bi-district round, North Crowley (10-0) will stay in Class 6A division one while Crowley (6-4) will head down to division two. The Panthers will face Justin Northwest, and North Crowley will face Byron Nelson.

With all receivers covered North Crowley quarterback Chris Jimerson (12) scrambles out of the backfield during a UIL District 3-6A football game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 07, 2024.

The Crowley Eagles, under the direction of head coach Carlos Lynn, started the season 1-4 but embarked on a five-game win streak to make the District 3-6A championship.

To start the first quarter, North Crowley running back Cornelius Warren, a UNLV commit, recorded all 55 yards in the drive and capped it with an eight-yard touchdown.

At first, it seemed Crowley could go toe-to-toe with North Crowley’s efficient offense and star power. Quarterback Caleb Williams got the Eagles on the board, finding a hole up the middle and rushing for a 63-yard score.

It seemed North Crowley took back control with a 14-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. to wide receiver Quentin Gibson and a defensive stop. However, a Warren fumble that Crowley linebacker Kameron Walker recovered for a touchdown kept the game tight with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Crowley defensive end Keshawn Morris (7) celebrates with linebacker Kameron Walker (11) after Walker’s scoop-and-score during a UIL District 3-6A football game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 07, 2024.

At this point, the Panthers started to build a massive lead. North Crowley’s offense bounced back with a 23-yard scoring scamper from running back Kiante Ingram.

To follow it up, Gibson made a spectacular one-handed catch for a 36-yard touchdown, somersaulting and sliding out of the end zone to halt momentum after flashing his speed. After a Ja’Brelle Asberry fumble recovery, the Panthers added another Ingram touchdown.

Catch of the year? North Crowley WR Quentin Gibson with a one handed catch and a somersault.



It’s a 36 yard TD. North Crowley leads Crowley 28-13 (END Q1). #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/MuLLfSwHBu — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) November 8, 2024

Warren then got back in the end zone, further cementing North Crowley’s ground game dominance despite missing star running back Daniel Bray, who recently committed to SMU.

The Panthers played with relentless aggression, recovering an onside kick and extending the lead with a 34-yard reception from Moore. At the half, the Panthers led 49-13.

With backups playing most of the second half, the Panthers extended their massive lead with a touchdown from Ingram and a safety. Crowley cut the lead with a touchdown from wide receiver Derrick Tasby in the third quarter but needed a lot more to get back into the game.

North Crowley running back Cornelius Warren (1) is brought down from behind by Crowley free safety Jonathan Blake (27) during a UIL District 3-6A football game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 07, 2024.

North Crowley wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) outruns the diving attempt of Crowley linebacker Calil Washington (25) during a UIL District 3-6A football game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 07, 2024.

North Crowley running back Cornelius Warren (1) hurdles wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) with Crowley defensive end Zhirazheon Pullen-Parmes (64) in pursuit during a UIL District 3-6A football game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 07, 2024.

North Crowley running back Cornelius Warren (1) gains yards up the middle of the field during a UIL District 3-6A football game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 07, 2024.

North Crowley wide receiver Kevin Moore (3) makes a grab during a UIL District 3-6A football game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 07, 2024.