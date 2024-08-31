North Crowley’s defense makes timely stops to defeat Lancaster in Jerry Jones Classic

Ahead of the season opener, North Crowley head coach Ray Gates said a team goal was to cement the program as a house hold name in Texas high school football.

Under a national spotlight at the Jerry Jones Classic at The Star, North Crowley, the No. 1 ranked team in the Star-Telegram’s Class 6A rankings, was aggressive in a 29-21 win over Lancaster. Although the offense struggled at times, the defense set the tone with timely stops.

In North Crowley’s first two drives, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs in the red zone, electing not to attempt a field goal. The defense had its back, and defensive lineman DeMorey Beasley recovered a fumble.

The Panther offense took advantage of the second chance with a four-yard rushing touchdown from running back Daniel Bray, a transfer from Abilene Cooper.

Touchdown North Crowley. RB Daniel Bray finds the end zone. Panthers went for two and converted.



Defense set up the score with a FR. North Crowley leads Lancaster 8-0 (0:51 Q1).

Beasley was rewarded for the recovery with a 2-point conversion attempt that he converted.

Following a 68-yard touchdown drive from Lancaster, North Crowley’s offensive aggressiveness paid off. On fourth-and-long, quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. found wide receiver Quinton Gibson for a 14-yard score.

After, North Crowley forced a fumble in the red zone and recovered.

The Panthers took over and started marching down with two minutes remaining in the half.

Jimerson Jr. threw a pass that was kicked up by a receiver, and Lancaster linebacker Dyland Sandles intercepted it. He had a wide open lane to the end zone, but the play was blown dead due to an inadvertent whistle.

Lancaster would’ve cut the North Crowley lead to three points. Instead, North Crowley received an extra chance and capitalized. Jimerson Jr. found Gibson for his second score of the day on a three-yard pass.

To start the second half, Lancaster moved on from the missed call and got back on the scoreboard with a 22-yard touchdown from quarterback Carter Jones to Ja’Quavius Pipkin.

Following another North Crowley turnover on downs facing fourth-and-long, Lancaster had another scoring chance. The Tigers needed three yard for a first down on the Panther’s four-yard line; the North Crowley defense stuffed the run and forced a turnover.

Stuffed. North Crowley's defense forces a turnover on downs. This Panther D-Line has done a great job in these situations.



North Crowley leads Lancaster 22-13 (11:04 Q4).

In a 17 play, 98 yard scoring drive, Gibson added to an already incredible game with a 21-yard touchdown, his third of the day. Lancaster added an 11-yard quarterback keeper touchdown from Jones to create a one-score ballgame with 1:23 remaining.

North Crowley running back Cornelius Warren III, on third-and-long, broke free for a 37-yard gain to put away the game.

In week two, North Crowley will head to DeSoto to face the defending Class 6A D1 State Champions on Friday. Lancaster, on the same day, will face Aledo at Bearcat Stadium.