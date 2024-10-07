North Carolina’s defense has been hit-and-miss, with too many explosive misses

North Carolina’s Geoff Collins was so excited Saturday about Kaleb Cost’s interception return that he twisted his right knee on the sideline.

It’s just that the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator is a fiery, emotional sort. Replays of Cost’s 84-yard pick-six against Pittsburgh show an active Collins being physically restrained from wandering out on the field as Cost sped down the sideline in front of the UNC bench.

“I probably do that way too much,” Collins said Monday, smiling, “If y’all look at it, I’ve got some ups now. But then I came down a little weird.”

But no complaints. The knee’s a little sore but OK. And Cost’s big play was just the type the UNC defense generally has been lacking in UNC’s 3-3 start to the season.

Collins took over as UNC’s defensive boss this season promising a more aggressive approach that would give his players more freedom to make such plays – not just see and react, but attack.

Through the first six games, the Heels are 16th in the ACC in turnover margin, usually a good defensive barometer. They have had nine turnovers as a team while forcing six (four fumble recoveries, two interceptions) – only Florida State, last in the league at minus-6, is worse.

UNC is 15th in the ACC in total defense (382.3 yards) and scoring defense (28.7 points).

Pitt had 520 yards in total offense in the Panthers’ 34-24 win over UNC as quarterback Eli Holstein passed for 381 yards and three scores. Running back Desmond Reid, just 5-9 but a big threat all over the field, had 11 catches for 155 yards and wideout Konata Mumpfield 111 yards on three receptions.

Collins said the Panthers piled up more than half of their yardage on eight plays, including a 72-yard catch-and-run by Reid and a scrambling 46-yard grab by Mumpfield. Both set up TDs, and Mumpfield also had an early 43-yard catch that led to a field goal.

“There have been times when we look great and then we give up the big play,” UNC coach Mack Brown said Monday. “Those are the things we can’t do.”

Cost, the starter at the star position, has been victimized a few times this season when isolated on receivers. But he read Holstein well, jumped the sideline route and made a twisting pickoff while keeping his balance. Holstein was in pursuit, but Cost cut back at the Pitt 35 and went the distance as Collins wildly gyrated back on the sideline.

“There have been stretches of greatness and then there’s been some times when it has not been resembling what we know it can be and what it should be,” Collins said in assessing his defense in the first six games. “Putting that consistent product on the field for four quarters, every single game, is the challenge and we will rise to that challenge.

“But the attitude, the demeanor, the leadership, the striving to get better every single day … the guys are doing a good job of that.”

Has it hurt that rush end Kaimon Rucker, the Heels’ most disruptive defensive player, has been injured and missed four games? It had to, just as having Rucker back in the lineup – he was in for nine plays Saturday – should be a big boost in terms of pressuring quarterbacks. UNC did not have a sack against Pitt.

“He’s a great player off the edge,” cornerback Alijah Huzzie said. “His presence on the field is going to be felt. (Opponents) don’t want to see ‘Ruck’ on the field.”

More of Rucker could be needed Saturday as the Heels (0-2 in the ACC) host Georgia Tech (4-2, 2-2) at Kenan Stadium. Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King might be a more dangerous version of Holstein in his ability to run, read defenses and make big plays.

“This whole offense is designed around the quarterback,” Collins said of the Jackets. “That kid is a really good player. He operates the offense really well, sees the defense and knows when to spit the ball out on the perimeter, knows when to give it when the give is there, knows when to keep it when he’s supposed to keep it. With his skill set and his competitive nature, I think he’s really good.”

While Collins tries to downplay it, this game against Georgia Tech must have special meaning. He was the Yellow Jackets’ head coach for four years before being fired in 2022. That led him to take a year away from coaching for self reflection, Collins saying it allowed him the chance to “come to peace with everything that happened” and that he had no “ill will” for anyone at Georgia Tech.

Collins said he has personal relationships will some of the Georgia Tech players. He also has a job to do, causing him to make one point clear on Monday:

“This week,” Collins said, “is not about me, at all.”