North Carolina Central takes on Winthrop, aims to halt 12-game slide

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-12) at Winthrop Eagles (6-5)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central heads into the matchup against Winthrop after losing 12 games in a row.

The Winthrop Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Winthrop has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

The North Carolina Central Eagles have gone 0-9 away from home. North Carolina Central ranks seventh in the MEAC scoring 20.7 points per game in the paint led by Morgan Callahan averaging 8.0.

Winthrop is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 47.7% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonor Paisana is averaging 6.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Winthrop Eagles.

Kyla Bryant is averaging 10.4 points for the North Carolina Central Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Winthrop Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.2 points.

