Norris' maiden win 'a long time coming'

Lando Norris said his first Formula 1 win was “a long time coming” after his Miami Grand Prix victory.

The Briton, 24, pulled away to win from championship leader Max Verstappen, after taking advantage of a safety car period to pit for tyres and retain the lead.

His victory came in his 110th grand prix start and after previously finishing on the podium 15 times without winning, which was an F1 record.

"A long day, a tough race, but finally on top so I’m over the moon," said McLaren's Norris.

"I’m so happy for my whole team, I’ve finally been able to deliver for them."

Norris, who has driven for McLaren since his F1 debut as a 19-year-old in 2019, was eliminated at the first corner in the Miami sprint race on Saturday.

He came came close to victory during the 2021 Russian Grand Prix but lost the lead with four laps to go after being caught out by a late rain shower.

In Miami, he showed good pace all weekend in a McLaren that featured several upgrades.

"What a race, it’s been a long time coming but finally I’ve been able to do it," he added.

"I’m just proud really. I mean, a lot of people doubted me along the way.

"I’ve made a lot of mistakes over the last five years, my short career, but today we put it all together so this is all for the team."

It is McLaren's first victory since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix when Daniel Ricciardo took the win ahead of Norris.

Three-time world champion Verstappen, who has won four times while dominating the season so far, finished nearly eight seconds behind Norris and said the Briton was "flying".

He added: "I'm very happy for Lando. It's not going be his last one. He definitely deserves it today."