Norman Powell scores 37 in Clippers' win over the Nuggets

Clippers guard Norman Powell, attempting a layup over Nuggets guard Christian Braun, finished with 37 points during the win in Denver on Saturday. (Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images)

The Clippers’ hold on the game began to slip away in the second quarter, eventually forcing them to play catchup to the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers did behind a career night from Norman Powell and some clutch free throws from James Harden to pull out a 109-104 win over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena.

Powell was outstanding with 37 points on 14-for-21 shooting from the field, including seven of 11 from three-point range.

Harden had 23 points and 16 assists. His two free throws with 30.5 seconds left gave the Clippers a 105-103 lead.

Then after Jokic, who had 41 points, made just one of two free throws with 19.7 seconds left, Harden came through for the Clippers.

His two free throws with 14.3 seconds left gave the Clippers a 107-104 lead.

Then after Jokic missed a three-pointer, it only seemed fitting that Powell secured the game for the Clippers.

He got the defensive rebound, was fouled and made two free throws for the final score, giving the Clippers their first win of the young season.

For a while, it was as if Powell was having his own one-on-one duel with Jokic, the Clippers’ guard matching the Nuggets’ All-Star center basket for basket at times.

Powell had 20 points in the fourth, which was a regular-season career high.

The Clippers' defense had been stifling for long stretches in the first half, which in turn allowed them to build momentum in building a 42-24 lead.

Then the Nuggets got hot and the Clippers’ defense was not quite the same, allowing Denver to get back in the game.

By the end of the first half, it had become a game again, the Clippers holding a six-point lead.

Even so, the Clippers were locked in on defense, holding the Nuggets to 29.8% shooting in the first half.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.