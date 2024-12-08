Norman expects to be replaced as LIV Golf CEO

Greg Norman spent 331 weeks as golf's world number one in the 1980s and 1990s [Getty Images]

Greg Norman says he expects to be replaced as the chief executive of LIV Golf.

The New York Times reported in November that LIV Golf is set to appoint Scott O'Neil, the former chief executive of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team, as its new CEO.

Norman, 69, has been chief executive of the Saudi-backed outfit since October 2021.

The two-time Open winner told Indiana channel WISH-TV, which broadcasts LIV Golf tournaments in the United States, that he was "fine" with the change.

"Is there going to be a new CEO? Yes. There will be a new CEO," said Norman.

Since its first season in 2022, some of the world's top golfers have joined LIV Golf, which is financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

After taking a firm stance against the breakaway circuit, the PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour announced in June 2023 a "framework agreement" for a merger with PIF, although no deal has yet been agreed.

"I've seen it [LIV Golf] come from a business model on paper to giving birth on the golf course to where it is today," added Norman.

"Will I always have a place and be involved with LIV to some capacity? Yes. I'll always have that.

"Because the impact that has been created in the game of golf by LIV, I've had a small, small piece of that, which I'm proud of."

Norman has faced criticism for his role in the formation of LIV Golf, most notably from Northern Ireland's four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

He called for Norman to "exit stage left" in 2022, when the tour was first formed, saying "no one's going to talk unless there's an adult in the room".

McIlroy is a member of the PGA Tour's transaction committee, which is monitoring the protracted negotiations between the American-based PGA and PIF.