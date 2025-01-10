Norfolk State faces Coppin State following Myers' 20-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (2-14, 1-1 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (11-7, 2-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Coppin State after Jalen Myers scored 20 points in Norfolk State's 73-64 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Christian Ings averaging 3.6.

The Eagles are 1-1 in conference games. Coppin State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 1.6.

Norfolk State is shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State's 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Norfolk State has given up to its opponents (40.5%).

The Spartans and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myers is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans.

Toby Nnadozie is scoring 10.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press