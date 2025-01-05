Noah Reynolds scores 18, hits go-ahead basket to cap TCU's rally past Kansas State, 63-62

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 18 points and made the go-ahead basket during TCU's game-ending 7-0 run to defeat Kansas State 63-62 on Saturday.

Reynolds worked off the dribble from the left side to the right, ducked inside and hit a one-hander off the glass for the go-ahead basket with 12.8 seconds remaining.

A 3-pointer from Max Jones gave the Wildcats a 62-56 lead near the 3-minute mark of the second half but the Wildcats did not score again. A tip-in by Vasean Allette and a 3 from Brendan Wenzel made it 62-61 with 1:17 left.

Coleman Hawkins missed in the paint for Kansas State, then blocked a layup at the other end. David N’Guessan rebounded, was fouled and missed the front end of the one-and-one with 24 seconds left. Reynolds then put the Horned Frogs ahead and K-State's Dug McDaniel was unable to finish a contested layup before time ran out during the battle for the rebound.

Allette and Trazarien White each scored 14 points for TCU (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) and Ernest Udeh Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds.

N’Guessan had 17 rebounds and scored 10 points for K-State (7-6, 1-1). McDaniel scored 12 points, Coleman Hawkins 11 and Brendan Hausen 10.

TCU pushed its three-point halftime lead to six points early in the second half before Kansas State took the lead at 45-43 with 11 minutes remaining. The Wildcats held the lead for close to 11 minutes before Reynolds' game-winner.

TCU improved to 8-0 at home and Kansas State's road losing streak reached 51 weeks and 11 games.

TCU will play at No. 14 Houston for the first time since 2011 on Monday.

Kansas State travels to Oklahoma State to play the Cowboys on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press