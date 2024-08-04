Noah Lyles Wins Olympic 100-Meter In Photo Finish

Noah Lyles’ speed matched his swagger in the Paris Olympics’ 100-meter dash on Sunday.

The American sprint star jumped up and down and egged on the crowd before the race, then sped by the field to win the gold medal.

“America, I told you!” he screamed into the camera.

It took a photo finish to decide the win.

Despite a mediocre start, Lyles used his raw speed to clock 9.79 seconds, just ahead of Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who had the same time. Fellow American Fred Kerley took bronze in 9.81.

(From bottom) Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, US' Noah Lyles, Jamaica's Oblique Seville, South Africa's Akani Simbine, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, US' Fred Kerley and US' Kenneth Bednarek compete in the men's 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images) WANG ZHAO via Getty Images

Lyles got off to a mediocre start in the semifinal on Sunday but ran with conviction. He finished second to Seville in 9.83 seconds ― just two-hundredths off his season best.

There were signs of trouble before the final.

Lyles appeared flat in his 100-meter first-round heat and had to exert himself at the end to ensure he would qualify for the semifinal. He said later that he underestimated his competition.

He arrived in Paris as the 100- and 200-meter world champion who wants to be the face of the sport.

But Lyles’ “blatantly choreographed” effort to attain celebrity is rubbing some people the wrong way, The Athletic reported.

And that includes his teammates.

About a week earlier, he angered U.S. sprinter Quincy Hall, who won the U.S. trials 400, by suggesting he should take Hall’s spot on the 4x400 relay.

